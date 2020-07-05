The complexities of containing a pandemic with masks in schools

And one thing that’s been proven, he said, is that masks, in combination with social distancing and hand washing, is the cheapest and most effective way to contain the virus.

And in the CLCs — a much smaller setting than a school — the masks, after a couple of weeks of adjustment, have stayed on for the most part, albeit with reminders, said Mandy Suing, Cedars' CLC program director. That’s been the biggest issue, she said: kids tiring of the masks and pulling them down.

In addition to masks, students sit in assigned seats and each get their own bags with markers and colors so they don’t need to share. At lunch, they take off their masks and sit at assigned seats, three to each long table. Every student has their own water bottle.

They wash their hands before and after lunch, and when they come in from outside. A young man in a batman T-shirt who put his orange mask on after lunch without being asked, can also tell a visitor why they’re important. And that he doesn't much like wearing them.

But Suing thinks the clear expectations at the beginning helped.

“We started it from Day One, the minute they walked in the door they knew what was going to happen,” she said. “I just think worldwide it will have to be a norm."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

