The challenges and stress of doing it all: remote and in-person teaching

The district’s plan has come under fire from parents and staff who don’t think it’s safe, and who say requiring teachers to teach both remotely and in-person is too much, that it short-changes students and asks too much of teachers, who are under great stress. Many opponents pushed for an all-remote start.

Bogus, who has spoken at two school board meetings and is among those who believe LPS should be fully remote now, said the technology has worked well for him, though he worries other teachers who are less comfortable with technology are "drowning."

Students have adapted well to wearing masks, he’s handling the hand-sanitizing and the juggling act of remote and in-person learning and he’s thrilled to be back with his students.

But he worries about having so many people in one building — where he said social distancing, especially in crowded hallways where teenagers hug and hive-five, is nonexistent — and the juggling act is exhausting and hard to do effectively.

“I’m not able to give my full focus to both sets of students at the same time and I feel some guilt about that,” he said. “I’m not able to give them the best of my teaching self.”