The beat goes on: High school, college marching bands work through virus protocols

It's official: Husker football will be back in 2020, with the season opener now scheduled for Oct. 24.
But what about the marching band?
As questions swirled in the past few months about whether football — both high school and college — would be played this fall, band directors around Lincoln were still putting in the work behind the scenes, even when hopes of taking the field were fading.
Most high school marching bands in Lincoln have already seen action. But that doesn't mean it hasn't been a stressful path to get there.
Tom Thorpe, band director at Lincoln East High School, said he and his student musicians "held out hope" over the summer that they would be able to play this fall.
Some of the biggest issues they ran into, though, came even after knowing that they would be able to play. With 210 band members split between two groups based on grade, keeping them socially distanced has been a difficult task.
But Thorpe said things have "gone really smooth so far," all things considered.
"I think the kids are just glad to be with their friends, doing things," he said.
Brian Vuu, band director at Lincoln Northeast, said he notices differences every time he practices with his students. Following the alphabet-based class split being used across Lincoln Public Schools, Vuu has been working with one half of the band at a time, which causes some odd logistical problems.
"The culture of the band changes based on the day, really," he said. "The instruments, too. One day there could be one snare drum but four bass drums."
Vuu oversees 110 students in the marching band, many of them freshmen. He said they were actually set to have 140 students, but many other freshmen didn't want to risk a semester of band being thwarted.
Their band camp was cut short, too, so the students didn't get to have the usual bonding experience. Vuu said this would usually prepare them for working in a high school setting.
"I feel bad for the ninth graders," he said. "They don't even know what they're missing."
Vuu said that in this situation, they're "striving for safety, not excellence."
Thorpe echoed that sentiment.
"The challenge right now is not so much keeping things organized as it is about getting protocol right," he said. "As teachers we're always asked how it is to do our job, but we're just trying to keep kids safe. The best part is the kids."
On the college side, the experience has been a little different.
Anthony Falcone, associate director of bands at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the past couple of months without football has been a mixed bag: They get to work on other things, which is good, but they also haven't been able to perform. But Falcone is making sure his band is ready for anything.
"Our role as a band is in the service of football or athletics, so not being asked to perform has given us the opportunity to do things we aren't usually able to do," he said.
Mostly, the band has been able to play and practice arrangements it wouldn't get the time to even think about during a regular semester. Falcone said they're working on performance materials to record in video form. This ends up being an advantage, he said, because they can practice performing for video versus a live audience.
Above all, he wanted to make sure he wasn't wasting time.
"I didn't want to waste motion, didn't want to create work that wasn't going to come to fruition," he said. "The band is still the band, even without football. We're moving on and moving forward."
Falcone said they were uncertain all summer about the future. In what turned out to be the perfect outcome, the band preemptively held its band camp virtually, so it was in a good spot when the in-person camp was inevitably canceled.
To make it safer during school, the NU band has been rehearsing in small groups for short amounts of time. Because of instrument logistics, among other reasons, they've been taking advantage of Zoom to interact with each other. Of course, it isn't the same.
"The students were disappointed, of course, but they're grateful that they get to be together and play anyways," Falcone said.
Even though NU football has gotten the green light, the role of the Cornhusker Marching Band this season is still unknown. Falcone said there are still conversations that need to happen before they can perform at games.
"If football wants us, we'll be ready," he said.
