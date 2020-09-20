The beat goes on: High school, college marching bands work through virus protocols

"The culture of the band changes based on the day, really," he said. "The instruments, too. One day there could be one snare drum but four bass drums."

Vuu oversees 110 students in the marching band, many of them freshmen. He said they were actually set to have 140 students, but many other freshmen didn't want to risk a semester of band being thwarted.

Their band camp was cut short, too, so the students didn't get to have the usual bonding experience. Vuu said this would usually prepare them for working in a high school setting.

"I feel bad for the ninth graders," he said. "They don't even know what they're missing."

Vuu said that in this situation, they're "striving for safety, not excellence."

Thorpe echoed that sentiment.

"The challenge right now is not so much keeping things organized as it is about getting protocol right," he said. "As teachers we're always asked how it is to do our job, but we're just trying to keep kids safe. The best part is the kids."

On the college side, the experience has been a little different.