The '21st-century librarian' at Lincoln Southeast and a family's story of hope

The high school librarian has her own story to tell.
A story that starts in 2006, when Sara Friest first moved to Lincoln so her husband, Jacob, could pursue his Ph.D. in organic chemistry. The couple had just welcomed their first child, so Sara stayed at home, teaching dance lessons at the local YMCA on the side.
But then, a few years later, her plans changed. Friest's husband was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease. He would need a liver transplant down the road.
Sara Friest knew she would have to help support her growing family someday — the couple now has four kids — so the two sat down together and looked up some possible career fields Friest could pursue.
Librarian was on the list.
"I kind of looked at that and I said, 'Jacob! I've always wanted to be a librarian," she said.
So, Sara Friest completed a master's program and went looking for a job. Although she didn't expect to work in a school, she took a one-year position as a library technician at Lincoln Southeast.
"In that first week, I thought, 'This is it. This is what I was meant to do,'" said Friest, who grew up in Pennsylvania. "I always knew I wanted to work with children and youth."
To be a school librarian, you have to be a certified teacher, so Friest did that work, too, and landed at Rousseau Elementary School for a couple of years.
"I loved every second of it," she said.
And then, in 2019, a new opportunity opened up: A librarian position at Southeast.
"I kind of felt like it was home."
The high school librarian now has another story to tell.
A story of being recognized for all of the hard work over the years: On Friday, Friest was named the Nebraska School Librarians Association's first-ever librarian of the year.
"I was just in shock," she said this week, reflecting on the surprise ceremony. "I was so honored to be selected and even to be nominated."
On that day, she was in the middle of teaching students. A friend from the district office who visited the library every so often was there to catch up, too. Then a Lincoln Public Schools camera crew and administrators arrived.
"And I thought, 'What is happening?'" said Friest. "At that point, all the students had gathered around. My eyes were bouncing around everywhere."
The Nebraska School Librarians Association has honored teachers in the past with service awards, said president Crys Bauermeister, but the process for nominations was cumbersome. So the group streamlined the process and created the new award.
The association was looking for librarians who do innovative and creative work, and Friest fit the bill.
"She's really working with all populations," Bauermeister said.
In a nomination letter for the award, Friest's colleagues praised her work to make the Southeast library "an inclusive and fun place for all students."
One of the ways she's done that is through a monthly program started before the pandemic that pairs special education students with "buddy" classmates for fun activities in the library -- from games to crafts to a photo booth and even a "paper snowball" fight in December.
"The best moments were the interaction they had together," she said.
The program first started as a collaboration with Southeast English teacher Julie Krueger after new books that dealt with difficult themes were introduced to the school's curriculum.
The two brainstormed some ideas and eventually landed on a community service project where students made blankets for the People's City Mission, and it just grew from there.
"The students loved that so much; they loved serving other people," she said.
Friest also helped create TikTok and Instagram accounts for the Southeast library to engage students on platforms familiar to them, covering topics like banned books and new releases worth checking out.
@contagious.curiosity Happy Banned Books Week! Your librarian says “it’s okay” to read banned books! 😉📚#booktok #bannedbook #bannedbookweek ♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham
"Sara is a 21st-century librarian," said Chris Haeffner, director of library and media services at LPS. "She's always trying new things and new technologies."
And for her to be able to devote so much time and attention to her work in spite of her family's challenges is remarkable, Haeffner said.
This year was especially hard for the Friests.
Jacob Friest had become more ill than ever before and would need to find a donor soon. So Sara put a plea out on Facebook, looking for anyone who could help.
It worked.
"We were home a month later, and he is doing fantastic," she said.
Sara Friest's recognition also comes during a challenging time for school librarians, who have had to navigate the pandemic for a second year amid concerns this past summer over proposed accreditation changes.
Back in June, school librarians in Nebraska sounded the alarm over the proposed changes to the state Department of Education's accreditation rule that some said would lead to the end of librarians in schools.
Under the state's draft accreditation rule unveiled last spring, school districts would only be required to employ one half-time certified school librarian per district.
The Nebraska Board of Education halted the development of those changes at its September meeting to allow, in part, for additional feedback, said spokesperson David Jespersen.
Friest said librarians are vital to schools, doing more than just checking in and out books. They serve as instructional coaches and technology specialists that teach students about digital citizenship and information literacy, she said.
"Librarians are the hearts of their schools."
And they have good stories to share, too.
