The '21st-century librarian' at Lincoln Southeast and a family's story of hope

The high school librarian has her own story to tell.

A story that starts in 2006, when Sara Friest first moved to Lincoln so her husband, Jacob, could pursue his Ph.D. in organic chemistry. The couple had just welcomed their first child, so Sara stayed at home, teaching dance lessons at the local YMCA on the side.

But then, a few years later, her plans changed. Friest's husband was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease. He would need a liver transplant down the road.

Sara Friest knew she would have to help support her growing family someday — the couple now has four kids — so the two sat down together and looked up some possible career fields Friest could pursue.

Librarian was on the list.

"I kind of looked at that and I said, 'Jacob! I've always wanted to be a librarian," she said.

So, Sara Friest completed a master's program and went looking for a job. Although she didn't expect to work in a school, she took a one-year position as a library technician at Lincoln Southeast.

"In that first week, I thought, 'This is it. This is what I was meant to do,'" said Friest, who grew up in Pennsylvania. "I always knew I wanted to work with children and youth."