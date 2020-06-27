Thanks to the pandemic, seventh and eighth graders will get an extra day of summer

Earlier this month, district officials said they were making plans for all 42,000 students to be in class full-time this fall.

But much of what the coming school year will look like depends on the "risk dial" maintained by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which indicates the potential spread of the virus locally with a color-coded range from "low," or green, to "severe," or red.

If the dial is in the yellow category, as it now stands, students will be required to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and remote learning will be provided for families who choose to keep students at home.

If the dial improves to green, LPS will be operating "nearest to normal."

Students who left items at school when they left for spring break, assuming they'd be back in a week, will get to pick up their stuff the last two weeks in July. In May, seniors and students moving to a new school were able to get their stuff, but not anybody else.

Schools will announce the pickup times, but students should just keep their Chromebooks at home.