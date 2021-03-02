Thank you, to my fifth grade teacher

She earned a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught a year in Gurley, where her husband John Reta, later a championship-winning swimming coach at Southeast and the University of Nebraska, coached football, track and basketball.

When they moved back to Lincoln, Reta raised three children and in 1968 got a teaching job at Pyrtle, her son said.

Three years later, I was in fifth grade.

I’d spent the last half of fourth grade in England at a traditional English school where my teacher, a Welsh gentleman who always dressed in a white suit coat, did his best to help me with “maths.”

My mom and I think, in retrospect, that I was placed in the equivalent of fifth grade in England, so what we were doing in the old church school was a half a year beyond anything I’d been doing at Pyrtle.

That’s my excuse anyway. At any rate, England was life-changing in all the best ways it can be for a 11-year-old, but I came back to Pyrtle terribly confused about math.

As it turned out, that was OK, because Mrs. Reta was waiting for me in the school just a block away from my house.