Thank you, to my fifth grade teacher

The last time I actually liked math — that is to say, the last time I didn’t despise it with the sort of dread that helped push me toward a college career filled with English and journalism courses — was the fifth grade.
The reason: June Reta.
I don’t remember much about fifth grade, but I do remember my teacher at Pyrtle Elementary School. I remember Mrs. Reta's kindness. I remember how she helped me turn fractions into something that made sense and loosened the knot in my stomach when I stared at a worksheet full of them.
Those college courses, obviously, turned into a career in journalism (which, I discovered, often involves math), and eventually led me to an education beat for which I cover an annual event called the Thank You Teacher Awards.
Students nominate their teachers for the award, and I love that it's their voices describing the impact of a favorite teacher. This year, as I scanned the winning letters, a name jumped out.
June Reta.
Sara Ewerth — now herself a retired teacher who spent her career at Pyrtle — had Mrs. Reta in sixth grade, and years later became her colleague.
She recalls in the nomination letter how in 1968 she and her classmates spent much of their time discussing the presidential election — Nixon/Agnew vs. Humphrey/Muskie — with Mrs. Reta.
They remember how she talked to them like they were adults. They remember how she loved sports and encouraged them to play games at recess. They remember spelling competitions, her creativity, that she read to them each day.
Years later, Reta became Ewerth’s mentor, and the two became part of a close-knit group of Pyrtle teachers who gather to celebrate birthdays, catch up and give to their favorite charities.
The group started in the late 1990s when one of the founding members retired, said Carol Knolle-Faulkner, another member of the group.
Through the years, they became close friends and other group members retired, including Ewerth and Reta, until just one member — Susan Dinsdale — remains on the job.
Their friend June, they said, was an avid reader, an artist and a quilter. As a teacher, they said, she so creative, and loved all her students.
“She just enjoyed her students and got close to them and took an interest in each one of them,” said retired Pyrtle teacher Bonnie Rosenberger. “She really appreciated students as individuals and the quirks that go with that.”
Her son, Mike Reta, said his mom graduated from Northeast High School and was a standout tennis player who at 18 was selected to play in the Orange Bowl Tournament, the top international junior tournament in the country.
She earned a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught a year in Gurley, where her husband John Reta, later a championship-winning swimming coach at Southeast and the University of Nebraska, coached football, track and basketball.
When they moved back to Lincoln, Reta raised three children and in 1968 got a teaching job at Pyrtle, her son said.
Three years later, I was in fifth grade.
I’d spent the last half of fourth grade in England at a traditional English school where my teacher, a Welsh gentleman who always dressed in a white suit coat, did his best to help me with “maths.”
My mom and I think, in retrospect, that I was placed in the equivalent of fifth grade in England, so what we were doing in the old church school was a half a year beyond anything I’d been doing at Pyrtle.
That’s my excuse anyway. At any rate, England was life-changing in all the best ways it can be for a 11-year-old, but I came back to Pyrtle terribly confused about math.
As it turned out, that was OK, because Mrs. Reta was waiting for me in the school just a block away from my house.
Reta retired in the mid-'90s and remained a faithful member of the teachers' group. The pandemic put a dent in their ability to celebrate birthdays, with the exception of one: Reta’s 90th last summer.
She still had the best memory of any of them, said her friends, and so much more life in her. But at the end of December, when she was hospitalized for a broken bone in her leg, she tested positive for COVID-19.
She had surgery on the broken bone, then went to a rehab facility. She contracted pneumonia, possibly before she was transferred to the rehab facility and eventually was re-hospitalized.
She died Feb. 5, before she could be honored by her friend at Tuesday's celebration.
My memories of her as my teacher are not nearly as vivid as Ewerth’s, but it doesn't matter. Maya Angelou was right (of course): People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
And Mrs. Reta made me feel good about my fifth grade self. How I wish I’d been able to tell her so this week.
