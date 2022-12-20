 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TEST -- LPS calls off classes for Wednesday, Thursday with some final exams still looming (copy)

Lincoln Public School students will start winter break two days early.

LPS called off classes for both Wednesday and Thursday with snow, high winds and dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast.

“... All of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” said Superintendent Paul Gausman, who called his first snow day since coming to Lincoln this summer.

All activities and classes are canceled for the rest of the week. No classes were scheduled for Friday.

Officials asked high schools on Monday to adjust their schedules for final exams. High schools planned finals for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday — the last day of the semester — set aside for students to make up missing work.

More information will be sent soon to high school families about plans for completing first semester finals.

Classes resume Jan. 4.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

