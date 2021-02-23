Tentative 1.53% package increase for teachers reflects tight LPS budgets, state aid reductions

Lincoln Public Schools teachers won’t get a pay increase beyond regular salary schedule increases under a proposed one-year agreement with the local teachers union because of reductions in state aid and budget uncertainties.

The 1.53% package increase, which was approved by 94% of the Lincoln Education Association’s 2,200 members, is the smallest in recent years, though teachers will get annual increases built into the salary schedule based on years of service and education.

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote on the agreement March 23.

The salary schedule gives employees between $500 and $1,800 annual pay increases depending on a teacher's years of service and education. The package includes a reduction of two working days, and a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums covered by the district, as well as Social Security and retirement costs.

Base pay for starting teachers will remain at $46,756.

LEA President Rita Bennett said while it’s unfortunate teachers, who have been under incredible stress in the last year trying to juggle remote and in-person learners during the pandemic, won’t get a larger raise, they understand the budget constraints.