Tentative 1.53% package increase for teachers reflects tight LPS budgets, state aid reductions

Lincoln Public Schools teachers won’t get a pay increase beyond regular salary schedule increases under a proposed one-year agreement with the local teachers union because of reductions in state aid and budget uncertainties.
The 1.53% package increase, which was approved by 94% of the Lincoln Education Association’s 2,200 members, is the smallest in recent years, though teachers will get annual increases built into the salary schedule based on years of service and education.
The Lincoln Board of Education will vote on the agreement March 23.
The salary schedule gives employees between $500 and $1,800 annual pay increases depending on a teacher's years of service and education. The package includes a reduction of two working days, and a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums covered by the district, as well as Social Security and retirement costs.
Base pay for starting teachers will remain at $46,756.
LEA President Rita Bennett said while it’s unfortunate teachers, who have been under incredible stress in the last year trying to juggle remote and in-person learners during the pandemic, won’t get a larger raise, they understand the budget constraints.
“That certainly remains a concern, but it also reflects that educators are educated and we realize the harsh funding situation and realize that within the proposal there are two fewer duty days, which does have an economic value.”
The tentative agreement also includes some contractual adjustments supportive of teachers, such as limits on the number and duration staff meetings, Bennett said. The agreement also includes two new health care plan choices, both of which were piloted in other districts and popular with employees.
LPS’ state aid has gone down for two consecutive years, including a $20.2 million reduction for this year. That reduction played a big part in the district’s $460.4 million budget, which included $11 million in cuts.
Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources, said the district anticipates another reduction for the 2021-22 school year.
The salary and benefits package was for two years and gave teachers a $1,300 increase each year, which included the step increases, but for most employees was larger than the salary schedule increase. The total compensation package the first year was 3.04%, followed by a 2.69% increase for the current year.
Bennett said while the package is smaller than in recent years, there were times during tight budget times in the 1990s where teachers' salaries were frozen — including step increases.
