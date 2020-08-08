Ted Carter to be installed as NU president on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ted Carter will be formally installed as the University of Nebraska's eighth president in a virtual ceremony Friday during which he will lay out a multiyear vision for growth and success across the NU campuses.

All Nebraskans are invited to watch the installation, which will begin at 2 p.m. via livestream at nebraska.edu/president/investiture. The university elected to hold a virtual ceremony instead of an in-person event given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A long-held tradition in academia, an investiture is an opportunity for the university community to formally welcome a new leader and celebrate the work of the institution.

Friday’s program will include video greetings from students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni from across the university system, along with remarks from Gov. Pete Ricketts. Carter will deliver remarks outlining a five-year vision for NU’s future, informed by a system-wide strategic planning process that he began shortly after assuming his new role in January.

As the chief executive officer of the four-campus NU system, Carter is responsible for overall university operations and implementation of Board of Regents policies and goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0