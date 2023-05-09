Johnson County Central school officials hope a revamped bond proposal to consolidate the Tecumseh district into one facility will make the grade a second time around.

The district's school board will consider calling a mail-in election to pass a $49.5 million bond at a meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Jon Rother said. If passed, July 11 would be the deadline to turn in ballots.

The proposal, which would consolidate the district's three school sites in Tecumseh and nearby Cook to one site in Tecumseh, is similar to one floated last year that voters ultimately rejected.

The new plan calls for a 123,940-square-foot pre-K-12 building, which is slightly smaller than last year's design although more expensive due to rising construction costs. Last year's proposal called for a $43 million bond.

"I think we've got the scope as narrow as we can be on this without cutting into student services," Rother said.

The future school would be built on roughly 50 acres of farmland northeast of the football stadium, near the center of town. The previous plan called for the school to be built north of the high school along U.S. 136.

Johnson County Central — which serves roughly 500 students from Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Otoe counties — operates three school sites: A pre-K-3 building and high school in Tecumseh and a preschool and middle school 15 minutes north in Cook.

Those facilities, however, are aging and would need costly renovations down the line to bring them up to code, Rother said. The high school is 55 years old and the elementary school was built in 1931. The Cook site was built in 1958 as the former home to Nemaha Valley Public Schools before the district merged with Tecumseh Public Schools in 2007.

Rother said transporting students to Cook is also inconvenient since most students live in Tecumseh and because school bus drivers are in short supply.

The new plan calls for similar amenities as last year, including a competition gym, but some new elements as well. Those include shop space, a wrestling practice room and a superintendent's office, which would allow the district to entirely vacate existing buildings. The previous plan called for using the current high school for activities like wrestling practice. The building would also have an auxiliary gym.

If the bond is approved, the Cook site would likely be sold and the elementary school demolished and turned into a parking lot. Rother said the district may still use the gym in the high school and potentially lease out space to a day care.

The proposed bond program would last 30 years and raise the annual levy by roughly 53 cents per $100 of residential valuation, according to current estimates. The levy would be half that amount for agricultural land, which due to a recently passed state law is valued at 50% of actual value for school bond issues.

Last year, more than 54% of voters opposed the plan, although voters in Johnson County — who represented 80% of ballots cast — supported the bond by a margin of about 40 votes.

