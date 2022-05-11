 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tecumseh school bond issue fails to make the grade

  • 0
Johnson County Central new school

Exterior rendering of Johnson County Central Public Schools' proposed pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh.

 CLARK & ENERSEN, COURTESY IMAGE

Johnson County Central's proposed $43 million bond issue to build a consolidated pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh narrowly failed Tuesday, despite voters in Johnson County signaling their support.

More than 54% of the 1,235 of votes cast by district patrons in Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee counties opposed the bond issue, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Clerk's Office.

Southeast Nebraska voters to consider $43M bond to build consolidated school in Tecumseh
Palmyra school district looking at possible bond issue to accommodate growing enrollment

In Johnson County, however — where 80% of the vote came from — voters supported the bond issue 506 to 473.

But in neighboring Otoe County, 179 out of 227 voters said no to constructing the new school, which would have consolidated the district's elementary school and high school in Tecumseh and a middle school in Cook into one building.

A majority of the handful of votes from Nemaha and Pawnee counties also opposed the bond.

Superintendent Jon Rother said the 125,700-square-foot facility would have replaced aging facilities and cut down on costs of bussing students to and from Cook, located 15 miles from Tecumseh.

People are also reading…

"Obviously, that was a very big bond for a small community," Rother said. "I'd say we narrowly missed the mark."

The district's school board was set to meet Wednesday to discuss how to move forward. District officials could come back with a new proposal in as little as six months, Rother said.

Lincoln Board of Education considering changes to public comment policy
LPS, UNL partnering on business focus program at Standing Bear High School
A mother's love: LPS teacher's journey toward adoption began by saying yes to foster care
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News