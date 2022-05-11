Tecumseh school bond issue fails to make the grade

Johnson County Central's proposed $43 million bond issue to build a consolidated pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh narrowly failed Tuesday, despite voters in Johnson County signaling their support.
More than 54% of the 1,235 of votes cast by district patrons in Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee counties opposed the bond issue, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Clerk's Office.
In Johnson County, however — where 80% of the vote came from — voters supported the bond issue 506 to 473.
But in neighboring Otoe County, 179 out of 227 voters said no to constructing the new school, which would have consolidated the district's elementary school and high school in Tecumseh and a middle school in Cook into one building.
A majority of the handful of votes from Nemaha and Pawnee counties also opposed the bond.
Superintendent Jon Rother said the 125,700-square-foot facility would have replaced aging facilities and cut down on costs of bussing students to and from Cook, located 15 miles from Tecumseh.
People are also reading…
"Obviously, that was a very big bond for a small community," Rother said. "I'd say we narrowly missed the mark."
The district's school board was set to meet Wednesday to discuss how to move forward. District officials could come back with a new proposal in as little as six months, Rother said.
Updated: Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Governor, R
|Donna Carpenter
|1,504
|Michael Connely
|2,779
|Charles Herbster
|78,856
|Brett Lindstrom
|67,302
|Lela McNinch
|1,131
|Jim Pillen
|88,362
|Breland Ridenour
|4,518
|Theresa Thibodeau
|15,791
|Troy Wentz
|685
|Governor, D
|Carol Blood
|82,320
|Roy Harris
|10,726
|Governor, Lib.
|Scott Zimmerman
|1,563
|Attorney general, R
|Jennifer Hicks
|71,527
|Mike Hilgers
|146,264
|Attorney general,
|Larry Bolinger
|863
|Legal Marijuana Now
|State treasurer, R
|Paul Anderson
|89,871
|John Murante
|117,054
|Treasurer, Libertarian
|Katrina Tomsen
|1,821
|State auditor, R
|Larry Anderson
|58,531
|Mike Foley
|161,739
|Auditor, Lib.
|Gene Siadek
|1,796
|Auditor,
|L. Leroy Lopez
|852
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Secretary of state, R
|Robert Borer
|69,682
|Bob Evnen
|94,387
|Rex Schroder
|52,255
U.S. House of Representatives
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|District 1, D
|Patty Pansing Brooks
|30,212
|Jazari Zakaria
|4,616
|District 1, R
|Thireena Connely
|3,185
|Mike Flood
|58,599
|Jeff Fortenberry
|9,512
|Curtis Huffman
|2,929
|John Weaver
|5,251
|District 2, D
|Alisha Shelton
|12,644
|Tony Vargas
|28,547
|District 2, R
|Don Bacon
|49,537
|Steve Kuehl
|14,686
|District 3, D
|David Else
|8,697
|Daniel Wik
|7,936
|District 3, R
|Mike Calhoun
|28,008
|Adrian Smith
|88,844
|District 3
|Legal Marijuana NOW
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|125
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Janet Chung
|1,585
|Robert Clements
|5,057
|Sarah Slattery
|2,161
|Schuyler Windham
|537
|4
|Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
|4,106
|R. Brad von Gillern
|4,564
|6
|Machaela Cavanaugh
|3,891
|Elizabeth Hallgren
|1,190
|Christian Mirch
|3,181
|8
|Marilyn Arant Asher
|1,695
|Megan Hunt
|4,572
|Katie Opitz
|736
|10
|Wendy DeBoer
|3,649
|Lou Ann Goding
|3,297
|12
|Bob Borgeson
|1,048
|Haile Kucera
|1,095
|Robin Richards
|1,213
|Merv Riepe
|2,809
|14
|John Arch
|3,269
|Rob Plugge
|955
|Cori Villegas
|1,431
|16
|Ben Hansen
|6,455
|Connie Petersen
|2,269
|18
|Christy Armendariz
|2,145
|Clarice Jackson
|2,082
|Michael Young
|2,189
|20
|Stu Dornan
|3,975
|Julie Fredrickson
|2,034
|John Fredrickson
|3,134
|22
|Mike Goos
|703
|Mike Moser
|4,999
|Roy Zach
|838
|24
|Patrick Hotovy
|4,640
|Jana Hughes
|4,626
|26
|Russ Barger
|2,685
|George Dungan
|2,393
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|694
|Larry Weixelman
|778
|28
|Roy Christensen
|2,578
|Jane Raybould
|4,573
|30
|Myron Dorn
|8,873
|32
|Tom Brandt
|8,015
|34
|Loren Lippincott
|6,368
|Michael Reimers
|2,772
|36
|Rick Holdcroft
|3,424
|Angie Lauritsen
|3,216
|38
|Tyler Cappel
|3,541
|Dave Murman
|6,866
|40
|Barry DeKay
|4,426
|Robert Johnston
|1,621
|Keith Kube
|3,176
|Mark Patefield
|3,063
|42
|Chris Bruns
|4,031
|Brenda Fourtner
|956
|Mike Jacobson
|3,885
|44
|Edward Dunn
|1,858
|Teresa Ibach
|6,137
|46
|James Bowers
|1,359
|Danielle Conrad
|1,497
|James Herrold
|634
|48
|Talon Cordle
|231
|Brian Hardin
|2,638
|Don Lease
|1,366
|Scott Shaver
|1,314
|Jeremiah Teeple
|291
Lancaster County races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|County Board District 3, R
|Matt Schulte
|5,615
|Travis Filing
|1,144
|Deb Schorr
|4,362
|County treasurer, R
|Tracy L. Refior
|16,571
|Jasmine Gibson
|10,724
|Public defender, D
|Kristi Egger
|14,556
|Joe Nigro
|8,088
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 4, R
|Rod Johnson
|23,403
|Eric Kamler
|31,652
|District 5, R
|Dakota Delka
|8,239
|Mary Ridder
|21,094
|Kevin Stocker
|22,553
Other Southeast Nebraska contests
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|SCC board, District 5
|Josie Rodriguez
|5,584
|Megan Neiles-Brasch
|5,772
|JoAnn M. Herrington
|7,131
|Lower Platte South NRD,
|David A. Kendle
|703
|Subdistrict 1
|Jim Schultz
|2,043
|Gary Hellerich
|2,680
|Eagle-recognize as city
|For
|133
|Against
|143