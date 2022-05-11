Tecumseh school bond issue fails to make the grade

Johnson County Central's proposed $43 million bond issue to build a consolidated pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh narrowly failed Tuesday, despite voters in Johnson County signaling their support.

More than 54% of the 1,235 of votes cast by district patrons in Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee counties opposed the bond issue, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Clerk's Office.

In Johnson County, however — where 80% of the vote came from — voters supported the bond issue 506 to 473.

But in neighboring Otoe County, 179 out of 227 voters said no to constructing the new school, which would have consolidated the district's elementary school and high school in Tecumseh and a middle school in Cook into one building.

A majority of the handful of votes from Nemaha and Pawnee counties also opposed the bond.

Superintendent Jon Rother said the 125,700-square-foot facility would have replaced aging facilities and cut down on costs of bussing students to and from Cook, located 15 miles from Tecumseh.

"Obviously, that was a very big bond for a small community," Rother said. "I'd say we narrowly missed the mark."

The district's school board was set to meet Wednesday to discuss how to move forward. District officials could come back with a new proposal in as little as six months, Rother said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.