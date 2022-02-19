Teams take top spots at state cheer, dance

Lincoln Journal Star
Two Lincoln teams captured first-place honors at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island.
In Class A dance, Lincoln Southwest took the top spot in the high kick category, and in Class C-1 dance, Lincoln Lutheran also earned first place in high kick.
Lincoln North Star finished second in the Class A cheer gameday category, and Lincoln East was second in the Class A dance jazz category.
Here are the other top finishers:
Class A CHEER: Gameday — 1. Millard West, 2. Lincoln North Star; Non-tumbling — 1. Gretna, 2. Omaha Westside; Traditional — 1. Omaha Marian, 2. Bellevue West; Tumbling — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard North; Unified sideline — 1. Grand Island, 2. Omaha Westside.
DANCE: Pom — 1. Millard North, 2. Elkhorn South; Hip-hop — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard South; Jazz — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; High kick — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Grand Island. Class B CHEER: Gameday — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Crete; Non-tumbling — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Lexington ; Traditional — 1. Elkhorn, 2. Bennington. DANCE: Pom — 1. Bennington, 2. Elkhorn; Hip-hop — 1. Bennington, 2. Platteview; Jazz — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Elkhorn; High kick — 1. Scottsbluff, 2. Beatrice. Class C-1 CHEER: Gameday — 1. Cozad, 2. Grand Island CC; Non-tumbling — 1. Auburn, 2. Wahoo; Traditional — 1. Omaha Concordia, 2. Bishop Neumann; Tumbling — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Raymond Central. DANCE: Pom — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Wahoo; Hip-hop — 1. Conestoga, 2. Louisville; Jazz — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Wahoo; High kick — 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2. Hershey. Class C-2 CHEER: Gameday — 1. Thayer Central, 2. Omaha Christian; Non-tumbling — 1. Kimball, 2. Cornerstone Christian; Traditional — 1. Cedar Bluffs, 2. Gordon-Rushville; Tumbling — 1. Osceola, 2. Wood River. DANCE: Pom — 1. Amherst, 2. Pender; Hip-hop — 1. Gibbon, 2. Wood River; Jazz — 1. Silver Lake, 2. Friend; High kick — 1. North Platte SP, 2. Superior. Class D CHEER: Gameday — 1. Loomis, 2. Cambridge; Non-tumbling — 1. Archbishop Bergan, 2. Southern. DANCE: Pom — 1. Archbishop Bergan, 2. Randolph; Hip-hop — 1. Randolph, 2. Archbishop Bergan.
