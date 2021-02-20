 Skip to main content
Teams take top spots at state cheer, dance
Three Lincoln teams captured first-place honors at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island.

In Class A, cheerleaders from Lincoln East took first for their non-tumbling routine, and the Southwest Emeralds took the top spot in the high-kick dance team division.

Lincoln Lutheran took first for its tumbling routine in a division that combined schools from Classes C and D.

Here are the top finishers:

Class A

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Millard West, 2. Lincoln Southwest; Non-tumbling — 1. Lincoln East, 2. Columbus; Traditional — 1. Bellevue West, 2. Omaha Marian; Tumbling — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard North.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; Hip-hop — 1. Millard West, 2. Elkhorn South; Jazz — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; High kick — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Lincoln Southeast.

Class B

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Crete, 2. Northwest; Non-tumbling — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Elkhorn North; Traditional — 1. Norris, 2 Elkhorn.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Bennington; Hip-hop — 1. Northwest, 2. Gering; Jazz — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Elkhorn; High kick — 1. Beatrice, 2. Scottsbluff.

Class C-1

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Broken Bow; Non-tumbling — 1. Auburn, 2. Lincoln Christian; Traditional — 1. Bishop Neumann, 2. Arlington; Tumbling — 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2. Minatare.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Kearney Catholic; Hip-hop — 1. Conestoga, 2. Louisville; Jazz — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Wahoo; High kick — 1. Sidney, 2. Wayne.

Class C-2

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2. Elmwood-Murdock; Non-tumbling — 1. Wilber-Clatonia; 2. Elmwood-Murdock.

DANCEPom — 1. Elm Creek, 2. Pender; Hip-hop — 1. Pender, 2. Elm Creek; Jazz — 1. Shelby-Rising City, 2. Creek Valley; High kick — 1. Superior, 2. Centura.

Class D

CHEER: Gameday — 1. North Platte SP; 2. Cambridge; Non-tumbling — 1. North Platte SP, 2. Kimball.

DANCEPom — 1. Randolph, 2. North Platte SP; Hip-hop — 1. Randolph, 2. Meridian; High kick — 1. Osceola, 2. North Platte SP.

