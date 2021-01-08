Teaching social studies in Lincoln as history unfolds in D.C.

And Schleicher — like Hartshorn and Krueger and Bogus and every other social studies, government and civics teacher in Lincoln and across the country — knew she had her work cut out for her.

“You can’t ignore an event like (Wednesday),” she said. “This one will stand out in my brain for a while.”

This was a seismic event in the nation’s history — the first time intruders had breached the seat of U.S. government since 1814, and the aftermath would continue to unfold when students walked into class Thursday.

Krueger said the job of social studies teachers is to help students become informed citizens, and during events like Wednesday, to help them understand what happened and come to their own informed opinions.

But how to do that in an increasingly polarized, partisan world? How to discuss the role of the president and lawmakers and media? To make sense of the citizens who scaled the Capitol walls, broke its windows, ransacked its offices and roamed the halls?

They do it by relying on the structures they've already put in place for their students, said Jaci Kellison, Lincoln Public Schools social studies curriculum specialist.