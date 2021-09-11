Teaching about tragedy: How a pair of Lincoln teachers became nationally recognized for their lessons on 9/11

What Ms. Dorn said stuck.

The fourth grade teacher at Pershing Elementary School, trying to explain the unexplainable, offered her class reassuring instructions.

Look to the person to your left and tell them you care for them, then do the same to the person to your right.

Then she told the students something terrible had happened. The World Trade Center was burning. America was under attack.

There was no TV in Ms. Dorn's classroom, Cody Thatcher remembers, so the class went across the hall, where others were watching the horror unfold, the Twin Towers like two chimneys churning out black smoke, staining the pristine New York City sky.

"(Ms. Dorn) had no idea she was going to be talking about any of those things that day when she showed up," recalled Thatcher, then a fourth grader in her class. "This really kind of showed me the power of teaching."

In a strange way, he says, Sept. 11, 2001, is one of the reasons he is where he is today, teaching world history at Schoo Middle School, sharing his own "where were you" story about an event that his students don't even remember — let alone were alive to experience.