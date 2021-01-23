Teaching about the inauguration different this year, though the lesson is the same

So, silly question for a high school social studies teacher: Did the events leading up to this year’s inauguration change your approach to teaching about it?

Um, yes — “150,000 gazillion percent,” said Falla Halsey, who’s taught at North Star since the high school opened.

For one thing, the inauguration of a new president and all the pomp and circumstance that goes with it was not streaming live in her classroom as it normally does.

She’d made the decision to watch and discuss the event a day after it happened even before the district sent a message to all teachers suggesting they not play the event live, given the potential for violence.

That might seem silly in hindsight, after the event came off seamlessly, she said, but warnings that protests could happen at state capitols, the prospect that insurgents could return to the place they’d stormed just two weeks earlier, was very real.

And Halsey didn’t want to risk adding to trauma her students might already be suffering, she didn’t want to worry about having to manage her own emotions were violence to unfold at the ceremonial event.