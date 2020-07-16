Teachers union asks LPS to delay school reopening in face of spiking COVID-19 cases

But there’s been a growing chorus of concern on social media from both teachers and parents worried about the safety of bringing large groups of people together -- particularly from teachers frustrated by what they say is a lack of information or their inclusion in decisions about reopening.

The teachers union said its preference is to delay reopening of schools until the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s “risk dial” is firmly in the green (safest) range, or until the county has 14 days with no new cases. It is now in the orange, or high-risk, range.

In the meantime, the statement says, students should be taught in a remote learning environment, one that is now more robust than it was during the final quarter of last year, after schools closed abruptly to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The LEA statement says the LPS plans are contrary to local health department guidance for the community when the risk dial is in the orange or high-risk category.

The statement notes that the health department guidelines include staying at home as much as possible; keeping at least 6 feet of distance with anyone outside the home; working from home if possible and and no gatherings of more than 10 people.