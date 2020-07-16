You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teachers union asks LPS to delay school reopening in face of spiking COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick topical featured

Teachers union asks LPS to delay school reopening in face of spiking COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Education Association, in a rare break with the school district that employs 2,300 of its members, issued a statement Thursday asking the district to delay reopening Lincoln Public Schools until the spike in COVID-19 cases ends.

“The decision to open schools knowingly asks teachers and all school personnel — thousands of our neighbors, friends, and family — to put themselves at risk by opening our school buildings and returning to all in-person instruction,” the statement reads.

“There is a very real probability that adults in our school system will become ill or even die with COVID by reopening now. That is not a price that our community should pay.”

Neither LPS officials or LEA President Rita Bennett could immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

LPS has been moving forward with plans to reopen schools on Aug. 12, and will release the specifics of their plan on Tuesday during the daily briefing by the mayor and Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The document, which officials say is more than 100 pages and answers many of the questions being asked by parents and staff, will flesh out details of how to mitigate the risk to students and staff.

LPS superintendent: Masks are key to opening schools safely; wearing them will be enforced

The community knows the broad strokes: That LPS plans to reopen schools at 100% capacity, that they will require students and staff to wear masks, will enforce rigorous hand-washing and sanitizing rules, will attempt to enforce 3-foot physical distancing and will give parents the option of having their students learn remotely instead.

But there’s been a growing chorus of concern on social media from both teachers and parents worried about the safety of bringing large groups of people together -- particularly from teachers frustrated by what they say is a lack of information or their inclusion in decisions about reopening.

The teachers union said its preference is to delay reopening of schools until the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s “risk dial” is firmly in the green (safest) range, or until the county has 14 days with no new cases. It is now in the orange, or high-risk, range.

In the meantime, the statement says, students should be taught in a remote learning environment, one that is now more robust than it was during the final quarter of last year, after schools closed abruptly to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The LEA statement says the LPS plans are contrary to local health department guidance for the community when the risk dial is in the orange or high-risk category.

Download PDF LEA news release

The statement notes that the health department guidelines include staying at home as much as possible; keeping at least 6 feet of distance with anyone outside the home; working from home if possible and and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

According to LPS plans, all students through eighth grade would continue to attend in person when the dial is in the yellow and orange ranges, while high schools could go to staggered schedules.

It also notes that the CDC’s guidance says that the lowest risk for schools is having all schools teach virtually and the highest risk is full reopening.

Schools are often “factories for illness” even without a pandemic, the statement says, and now the pandemic makes that reality life-threatening.

“While other leaders in our state and nation failed to implement policies and practices that could have allowed us more effective and quicker recovery from the pandemic, the district’s current reopening plan adds to the problem by a premature full reopening of schools,” the LEA statement says.

The statement notes that while COVID risk for younger children may be less than older children, it still exists, and students can be asymptomatic carriers bringing the virus to vulnerable family members of staff and students.

“The health and safety of thousands of school staff members throughout the district cannot be ignored," the statement said. “Hundreds of LPS staff are also in higher risk categories or live with someone who is at higher risk."

The LEA asks that if the district is not open to all-remote learning, that it consider staggered attendance that would allow for physical distancing.

Omaha Public Schools has announced a plan that has students coming to school on alternating days.

“We appreciate the pressure that our district officials and Board of Education face in making these difficult decisions,” the statement says. “We appreciate and share the desire to have students back in school. We also know there is political pressure that is more focused on a pretense of normal for the sake of the economy, rather than being focused on the health and safety of our communities.”

But, the statement said, as the organization representing teachers it cannot go along with a full reopening of school buildings, without first standing up for the health and safety of children and families, including their own.

Lincoln school officials prepare to have students back in school
Nebraska not planning to change guidance after threats from president to withhold fed dollars

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Education logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News