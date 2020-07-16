Teachers union asks LPS to delay full school reopening in face of spiking COVID-19 cases

LPS has been moving forward with plans to reopen schools on Aug. 12, and will release the specifics of their plan on Tuesday during the daily briefing by the mayor and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The document, which officials say is more than 100 pages — a 30-page overview and supporting details for staff — and answers many of the questions being asked by parents and staff, will flesh out details of how to mitigate the risk to students and staff.

The community knows the broad strokes: That LPS plans to reopen schools at 100% capacity, that they will require students and staff to wear masks, will enforce rigorous hand-washing and sanitizing rules, will attempt to enforce 3-foot physical distancing and will give parents the option of having their students learn remotely instead.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is following direction from its school board, the commissioner of education and the governor to develop a plan for reopening, and they've been working closely with local health department officials. While the plan being released Tuesday won't satisfy everyone, he said, it will address many concerns.