Teacher and a room full of critters help science come alive for Dawes students in Lincoln

How she made a difference: (Michael) Mrs. Shada has made school fun for me again. I didn’t used to like school because it was hard and I didn’t feel like I could do it. I understand math more this year ... Mrs. Shada gives us lots of fun activities to do, and it doesn’t even feel like hard work! I am doing better in reading this year because she is so patient and doesn't make me feel bad that I have trouble reading and listening. ... At first, I had a lot of trouble at school, and I don't know why I just couldn't do what I was supposed to, but Mrs. Shada always made me feel like it was OK to make a mistake and it didn't make me bad ... she helped me learn what to do when I am mad or frustrated so I can do the right thing and make better choices.

(Mom) We have seen the most improvement in Michael this year. He is night and day different from the beginning of the school year, when we received weekly phone calls or more, about incidents that happened at school where Michael would get extremely upset and/or disruptive. Mrs. Shada took time from her day to communicate with us and put Michael in appropriate programs to help him succeed.

High school

Teacher: Lacey Kinning, Lincoln High School

Nomination: Sona Buchholz, former Lincoln High student.