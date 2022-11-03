Suspensions rose at LPS, but calls to law enforcement, citations fell last school year

COVID-19's impact on students' everyday routines translated into a spike in suspensions at Lincoln Public Schools last school year, although school resource officers issued fewer citations than in the pre-pandemic days.

That's according to data in an annual report compiled by LPS and the Lincoln Police Department that examines school discipline, officer interactions and the disproportionalities among student groups that arise.

Overall, there were roughly 5,500 suspensions involving LPS students last year — almost evenly split between in-school and out-of-school — amid an increase in behavioral issues coming out of the pandemic.

That's compared to more than 4,400 suspensions in the 2018-19 school year, the last year before COVID. The large majority of suspensions were at the middle and high school levels.

In 2020-21 — marked by hybrid learning and 50% capacity in high schools for much of the academic year — just more than 3,200 suspensions were issued.

"If you have two years where the students are not in regular structure, it's really hard to come back to structure because they don't know how to be a part of school," said John Neal, LPS associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations.

The 163-page report was compiled for the third year in a row as part of an agreement between LPS and LPD that added six school resource officers to work in the district's 12 middle schools. A school resource officer has been assigned to each LPS high school for decades.

Concerns from community members that the increased presence of officers in middle schools would contribute to a school-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately affects students of color spurred the creation of the annual report, which looks at calls for service, suspensions and survey data from students, parents and staff.

This year's report was presented Thursday evening to the joint Safe and Successful Kids Board comprised of City Council and Lincoln Board of Education members.

The Lincoln Board of Education already renewed funding for the 13 officers — seven who are based at each high school — in August.

The district is paying $602,595 in general fund dollars toward the officers from LPD. This year's agreement is 4.95% higher than last year's, coming in just less than the 5% annual growth cap that was set out in the original agreement.

The 2021-22 report is the first one in which officials were able to study the statistics involving the increased number of officers without any major COVID disruptions on the school calendar.

And officials were pleased with what they found.

Calls to law enforcement for service at schools were down compared to before the pandemic, and juvenile referrals — when officers issue a citation — decreased even more.

Overall, there were nearly 1,300 calls for service in middle schools and high schools, down from more than 1,400 in 2018-19. Calls were up compared to last year (749) and 2019-20 (957), but COVID's impact makes comparisons difficult.

The most common calls were for assaults, drug offenses, disturbances, vandalism, trespassing and larceny.

Out of those calls, 205 citations were issued, marking a significant decrease from the roughly 400-citation average in the four school years before the pandemic.

And officers initiated just 2.9% of calls that resulted in a citation, down from the four-year average of 4.2%. Most calls for service are initiated by teachers or administrators.

"If there would be a potential for an increase in what some people call the school-to-prison pipeline, ... we think it would have started showing up in the '21-'22 school year when behaviors increased, but referrals went down," said Rob McEntarffer, an assessment and evaluation specialist at LPS who helped compile the report.

Jeff Peterson, manager of LPD's crime analysis unit, credits training and clear distinctions between officers' and administrators' roles for the declining number of calls and citations.

School resource officers "do not want to put handcuffs on kids," Peterson said, but rather they want issues to be handled internally and talked through before escalation.

That, officials say, gets to the core of the program: Officers are there to step in when serious situations arise, not to discipline students.

Students of color, however, remained more likely to be both suspects and victims of crime, but disparity metrics didn't show any meaningful statistical change.

To measure disproportionality, officials rely on a disparity index that compares the percentage of a subgroup of students to the percentage that were suspects or victims in calls investigated by officers.

A disparity index of 1 means there is no disproportionality, while an index above 1 indicates overrepresentation.

Black and Native students had victim disparity indices of 2.8 and 4.7, respectively, compared to 0.9 for white students. That marks an increase for Native students, but officials said it's hard to draw any conclusions from the change because of how small the population is.

Likewise, Black and Native students were more likely to be suspects in calls. Black students had a disparity index of 4.3 (down from 4.6 in 2020-21), and Native students' index was 2.3, a slight increase from the prior year.

The disparities carry over to suspensions, too.

Students of color and those enrolled in special programs — special education, the federal free- and reduced-lunch program and English language learners — were more likely to be suspended than their peers, mirroring previous trends.

Black students — who make up 7% of the LPS student population — made up 14% of in-school suspensions, in which students remain at school but away from the rest of the student body. Out-of-school suspensions, in which students do not come to school, are handed down for more serious offenses.

Expulsions were down from the pre-pandemic average, with 101 students expelled last year.

Closing disparate gaps in school discipline is one of the goals of the district's "All Means All" equity plan approved by the board earlier this year. According to the plan, LPS hopes to reduce suspensions by 20% and reduce disparity ratios to 1.2 or less for all student groups.

LPS identified a number of strategies to do so, including providing training to school staff.

The spike in overall suspensions comes amid more behavioral challenges for kids during the pandemic and its impact on everyday routines, according to LPS Director of Student Services Ryan Zabawa.

The behaviors staff saw the most last year included conflicts between students — including physical altercations — and insubordination. Last year also saw the rise of social media trends that encouraged things like bathroom vandalism.

This year's report also includes data from a perception survey sent to students, parents and staff, who generally had good experiences interacting with school resource officers.

LPS provides training to all administrators and officers on how to respond to various situations and to increase collaboration with officers, according to Director of Security Joe Wright.

Officials will often use scenarios from prior years that proved particularly challenging, part of continuing work to improve the district's procedures.

"I think people see the report not as an endpoint but as a beginning point," Neal said. "Every time you get data, it's time to start working, not to say you're finished working."