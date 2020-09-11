Survey: Only 1 in 4 UNL faculty say they are comfortable being back on campus

A little more than two-thirds of faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said they agreed the university's plan for returning to campus during the coronavirus pandemic contained clear work and safety guidelines.
But for all of the clarity of the UNL's Forward to Fall plan, fewer than one-third of the 743 faculty who responded to the survey said they agreed or strongly agreed it adequately addressed personal concerns about physical and mental health.
And only about a quarter of those who responded to the online questionnaire in August, as students were returning for the fall semester, said they felt safe being on campus at all for face-to-face interactions such as teaching and advising.
Rather, 60% of respondents to the survey sponsored by the local chapter of the American Association for University Professors and conducted by the UNL Bureau of Sociological Research said they did not feel safe on campus.
Announced in April, the Forward to Fall plan outlines best practices for holding in-person classes on campus, including recommendations for wearing face coverings, regular hand washing and observing social distancing.
It also included mechanisms for enforcing those plans, as well as potential disciplinary outcomes for students who violated public health policies.
Faculty who responded to the survey, however, indicated their belief that the process was conducted from the top down with little in the way of input from faculty and staff, and the committee responsible for writing the plans did not include any health experts.
"There was no mathematical epidemiologist, there was nobody from UNL's world-class Virology Center, there was no infectious disease specialist," one faculty member commented. "It is not understandable why an academic institution would fail to seek out local experts."
The same person added: "When UNL wanted a better hot dog shooter, they went to the mechanical engineering department, not a committee of administrators. I cannot understand why they didn't use local expertise for something far more important."
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said "dozens of faculty" were involved in the creation of the plan to return to school last spring and over the summer.
Responding to the results of the survey, particularly those of faculty indicating they did not feel safe on campus, Fiddelke said one of the first pieces of its plan UNL implemented was providing accommodations for faculty to teach remotely.
More than 350 faculty have gone through the accommodation process to teach remotely without a single denial issued, Fiddelke said.
Faculty also said the announcement in April by top administrators that students should prepare to return to campus also forced them to redesign many courses to prepare for various outcomes.
Half of the respondents said they had spent more than 40 hours adapting the classes for in-person, hybrid and online-only instruction, with 15% responding they spent more than 160 hours doing so.
According to the survey's executive summary, many faculty said they squandered time preparing for multiple outcomes instead of "creating fantastic online learning opportunities that are safe for all students and instructors."
The efforts led many to feel anxious about the school year, where they were expected to provide "meaningful on-campus experiences," with some saying they felt demoralized, particularly adjunct instructors who have significant teaching loads but low pay.
Fiddelke said UNL went into the semester with the goal of in-person instruction and engagement between faculty and students whenever safe.
Published this week, the results come as an online letter urging NU President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and UNL Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller to once again move classes online has gathered hundreds of signatures from individuals both on and off campus.
While the letter from "Go Online UNL" acknowledges the hard work by administrators and various committees to develop the plan, as well as the labor performed by custodians and facilities staff to prepare campus for the return of students, a recent increase in coronavirus cases linked to UNL activities prompted the call to go online once more.
"Unfortunately, it is now time to face the facts: the number of positive cases continues to rise, endangering both the campus and broader Lincoln community," the letter states.
A total of 545 COVID-19 cases have been linked to UNL between Aug. 12 and Thursday, while only slightly more than 3,244 of the 25,000 students and 1,800 faculty have been tested.
Still, a total of 12 fraternities, sororities and residence hall floors have been ordered to quarantine after case clusters were discovered there.
UNL-linked cases have accounted for roughly half of all new coronavirus cases in Lincoln in recent weeks, with 55% of Lancaster County's cases since Aug. 23 occurring in individuals 18-22 years old.
Go Online UNL, which allows the public to add its support, urged the university's top administrators to take the long view in calling off in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
"There is no doubt that in-person learning and meaningful campus experiences are unique," the letter from "Go Online UNL" states. "However, meaningful learning opportunities can and have occurred in online spaces, and we are confident that with grit we may achieve glory here as well."
Other postsecondary institutions, including Michigan State and the University of North Carolina, have moved instruction online.
Earlier this week, the University of Wisconsin announced it was shifting classes online for two weeks and ordering students to quarantine in dormitories following an outbreak of more than 1,000 cases.
In response to the letter, UNL said it has no plans to go online.
"We are continuing in-person education," Fiddelke said. "If circumstances warrant necessitating a shift, we will do that."
UNL is "constantly evaluating a number of factors" related to the number of cases and positivity rate on campus in coordination with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she added.
"We've had no positive cases connected to classroom transmission," Fiddelke said.
If students become sick, contact tracers will ask them where they have been on campus, and UNL can check class schedules to see if individuals who have gotten sick have been in the same class. To date, that hasn't happened, she said.
"Right now, the classroom is a very safe place."
TikTok Takeover, 8.20
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, 8.18
City Council, 8.17
Feature Photo, 8.17
Abortion bill signing 8.15
Dr. Deborah Birx Press Conference, 8.14
Lincoln Southwest second day of school
Scott Middle School, 8.14
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class, 8.12
LGBTQ+ Rally, 8.12
First day of school
LPS Protest, 8.11
Pius X volleyball practice, 8.10
Lincoln mile 8.9
Madsen's
Flower shop 8.7
City Council BLM protest 8.3
LPS Protest
Beach Boys, 8.2
Rally and hearing 7.31
Mask Video DeLones
Legislature 7.30
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair, 7.30.20
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Steve Warren football camp, 7.25
Lincoln Northeast graduation 7.24
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School 7.23
Jordan Larson volleyball camp, 7.22
Mask
Legislature resumes
Harmony Explosion camp
LPS virus teachers
UNL spacing
COVID-19 testing
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Community Garden
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.