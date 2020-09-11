Survey: Only 1 in 4 UNL faculty say they are comfortable being back on campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A little more than two-thirds of faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said they agreed the university's plan for returning to campus during the coronavirus pandemic contained clear work and safety guidelines.

But for all of the clarity of the UNL's Forward to Fall plan, fewer than one-third of the 743 faculty who responded to the survey said they agreed or strongly agreed it adequately addressed personal concerns about physical and mental health.

And only about a quarter of those who responded to the online questionnaire in August, as students were returning for the fall semester, said they felt safe being on campus at all for face-to-face interactions such as teaching and advising.

Rather, 60% of respondents to the survey sponsored by the local chapter of the American Association for University Professors and conducted by the UNL Bureau of Sociological Research said they did not feel safe on campus.

Announced in April, the Forward to Fall plan outlines best practices for holding in-person classes on campus, including recommendations for wearing face coverings, regular hand washing and observing social distancing.

It also included mechanisms for enforcing those plans, as well as potential disciplinary outcomes for students who violated public health policies.