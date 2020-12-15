Survey: Nearly half of parents interested in remote learning like the idea of a dedicated virtual school

The cost, he said, would be roughly similar to opening a new physical building — not the cost of construction, but startup and operating costs. As an example, LPS budgeted $2.8 million for operating and startup costs of Moore Middle School in 2017.

A dedicated virtual school would mean there would be less flexibility for students to move back and forth between remote and in-person classes, and Larson has said previously such a school couldn’t offer the broad array of courses students can now take.

But it would ease concerns of teachers and some parents who have been critical of the current model where in-person and remote students are taught simultaneously.

Another consideration: what to do with students who are put in quarantine — a fluctuating number that sat at 1,205 students Tuesday — who couldn’t easily move back and forth between a virtual school and their regular in-person classes. One possibility: having them do work remotely on their own until they return, Larson said.