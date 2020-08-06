Survey: Majority of Nebraska teachers think it's not safe to open schools in their districts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than half of Nebraska teachers surveyed by the state’s largest teacher’s union don’t think it’s safe to reopen schools in their area in the coming weeks, given the direction COVID-19 cases are trending.

About two-thirds of teachers surveyed in the more urban counties — Douglas, Sarpy/Cass and Lancaster — feel that way.

The Nebraska State Education Association sent surveys to about 19,900 of its members July 24-29 and just over 3,000 responded, with 52% saying it was unlikely their districts would be ready to safely reopen.

In Sarpy/Cass, Douglas and Lancaster counties, where cases have been on the rise, 60%, 69% and 68%, respectively, teachers said they thought it unlikely their schools would be ready to reopen in person in the coming weeks. Cases in Lancaster County, where a mask mandate is in place, appear to be stabilizing and possibly going down.

Although a majority of teachers across the state didn’t think their schools would be ready to reopen with all students back in school, 55% of them said they personally felt ready to return.