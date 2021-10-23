Survey data, student events show campus life returning to normal at UNL

For the fall 2021 semester, that number has rebounded. Riepe said UNL had 1,756 events on the books this fall. Several events have maintained a virtual option for students who wish to participate from a distance, but Riepe’s office said they have seen steps toward normalcy.

“We know there are just more people here,” Riepe said. “There are people on the plaza, people in the green space all of the time. Campus just feels more alive.”

The rebound includes tabling events for students at the Union Plaza, reservations for meeting rooms for student organizations, approval to travel to club sports tournaments, conferences or team-building trips – many things that weren’t possible last year.

More events on campus has translated to increased opportunities for students to connect with one another, Riepe said.

At a trivia event on campus earlier this semester, she said, several students showed up on their individually and formed teams with other freelance players.

“I don’t know if those three people are going to be best friends or not, but they didn’t know each other prior to this event, which is what it was all about,” Riepe said.