Surprise Valentine's Day Party at Lincoln High about more than backpacks

“With an organization that grew out of a horrified response to family separation — it doesn’t get much lower than that — how do you stay hopeful as an organization, (find ways) to address immigration advocacy and justice in our community?" said Thomas.

Well, you dig in, collect and fill about 40 backpacks and plan some Valentine's Day surprise parties.

On Friday, students in Flora’s class joined their teacher and other Stand In For Lincoln members to surprise students from Guatemala and Iraq, El Salvador and Thailand learning English in Room 337.

They are a class of “newcomers” — students who not only don’t know any English but have either never gone to school or had their education interrupted by unrest in their home countries.

Coming to a new school in a new country can be overwhelming, said their teacher, Min Gao Palmer, and Lincoln High tries to pair them with other students who speak their language to ease their transition.

Her job is to teach them English but also to let them know they’ll be OK.

“You cannot imagine,” she said. “You get here, it’s a big change for them.”