Surprise Valentine's Day Party at Lincoln High about more than backpacks

The surprise party in Room 337 — the one with Valentine’s Day cookies and candy and cards tucked into new backpacks stuffed full of colored pens and pencils and notebooks — grew from a passing encounter in a crowded hallway.
Renee McClure was out of backpacks, which the counselor at Lincoln High tries to keep on hand for the English Language Learners she works with because many don't have the school supplies they need.
She knew that Carol Flora’s passion for their students had moved beyond the school’s walls and into the community, and she figured the civics, history and geography teacher might be able to help.
So she snagged Flora in the hallway.
About a year ago, Flora and Sarah Sawin Thomas, a professor of practice at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, had come back inspired from a gathering of educators opposing child detention at the border in El Paso, Texas.
They started Stand In For Lincoln, a grassroots group that advocates for human rights and social justice, including supporting the legal rights of asylum-seekers and stopping the separation of children and parents at the border.
In less than a year, they've attracted nearly 2,300 members on their Facebook page. They’ve stood with signs on street corners encouraging their fellow Lincolnites to take a stand. They’ve raised money to help support the Yazidi cultural center in Lincoln and $10,000 for Raices, the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services, money earmarked specifically to help families in detention.
Could the group help with the backpack problem? Um, yes.
The group took the request and ran with it, turning a need for backpacks into a chance to make a connection.
Members donated the backpacks and notebooks and pencils and pens. They baked goodies, they wrote messages on Valentine’s Day cards and bought candy with hearts on the wrappers.
Then they came to North Star and Lincoln High, marched right into the classes of students who’d just recently come to Lincoln and surprised them with a party.
A welcome-to-Lincoln-we-support-you-we-believe-in-you-here’s-a-backpack-just-for-you party. They also made backpacks for Northeast's ELL newcomers.
It was about filling a need, but it was about more than that.
“There is a charitable impulse there, but the bigger point, on a community level, is to live out that we are welcoming community for immigrants,” Thomas said. “To connect, to build community, to have real human interaction with people, welcoming them to the community and then also standing up for principles that are essential to our organization.”
They began a youth chapter at Lincoln High and they’re starting them at North Star and Northeast, and they look for ways to do good in the community.
“With an organization that grew out of a horrified response to family separation — it doesn’t get much lower than that — how do you stay hopeful as an organization, (find ways) to address immigration advocacy and justice in our community?" said Thomas.
Well, you dig in, collect and fill about 40 backpacks and plan some Valentine's Day surprise parties.
On Friday, students in Flora’s class joined their teacher and other Stand In For Lincoln members to surprise students from Guatemala and Iraq, El Salvador and Thailand learning English in Room 337.
They are a class of “newcomers” — students who not only don’t know any English but have either never gone to school or had their education interrupted by unrest in their home countries.
Coming to a new school in a new country can be overwhelming, said their teacher, Min Gao Palmer, and Lincoln High tries to pair them with other students who speak their language to ease their transition.
Her job is to teach them English but also to let them know they’ll be OK.
“You cannot imagine,” she said. “You get here, it’s a big change for them.”
Many of the school’s newcomers today are from Central America, McClure said, because changes at the federal level have made it nearly impossible for refugees from the Middle East to come here.
Some of the students in the newcomer classes are separated from their parents and are living with relatives, others are working to send money back to their families. One thing they’re not spending scarce money on: new backpacks.
“They have to navigate all sorts of situations,” McClure said.
Zaine Alnori, a student in Flora’s credit recovery class, joined his teacher in Room 337. His parents came to the United States from Iraq in 1998, and he speaks Arabic at home but was born and raised here. He wanted to do something for those who weren't.
“It just seems like something nice,” he said. “Standing up for people who might not speak English ... standing up for people like that is a good thing.”
Lincoln High has a reputation as a welcoming place, Flora said, and it’s important to her that she not only teach civics lessons but live them, and help her students do the same.
“I want to walk the walk,” she said. “I want to be a practitioner of what I teach.”
