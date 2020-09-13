Surge in cases prompts LPS to require colleges' student teachers to get tested regularly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A surge in COVID-19 cases at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prompted Lincoln Public Schools to temporarily pull student teachers and college students doing practicums from the classroom until they can show they’re virus-free.

After discussions with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, LPS officials decided to ask all college students who are student teaching or doing practicums in schools to get tested over the past week.

Though they'd started the school year at LPS, they weren't in classes last week while they got tested.

“With some of the numbers we are seeing in college and university settings we started having conversations about, 'Do we need to think about some extra precautions,’ since that’s a lot of people coming in our buildings,” said Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of human resources.

This semester, LPS has 188 student teachers from area colleges and universities at schools across the district. Another 498 college students are doing practicums in classrooms.

Student teachers are upper-level students who must spend a semester student teaching before they graduate and spend every day in the classroom. Practicum students come to classrooms a couple of times a week and range from freshmen to upper-level students.