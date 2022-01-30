Superintendents may be in short supply, but LPS school board still happy with finalists

It's no secret school districts across the country are experiencing a shortage of workers, from teachers and substitutes to custodians and bus drivers.

But schools are also facing a less-talked-about scarcity in another key position: superintendents.

Mike Richie, a superintendent and consultant with the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, said as much when he presented the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education with a list of finalists for its superintendent opening last Tuesday.

Only 20 candidates ultimately applied for the superintendent job at LPS, which opened last fall when Steve Joel announced he would retire at the end of the school year.

But like he told board members Tuesday, he is still pleased with the slate of four finalists HYA put before the board.

"What we're seeing is the quantity number is down, but the quality is pretty darn good," Richie told the Journal Star on Thursday. "So in the past we maybe have got 50 to 60 applicants, and we would not have had a better slate. We're very pleased with our slate."

The shortage of candidates is perhaps not so much about the number of qualified applicants as it is the vast amount of openings across the country.

According to Richie, there are more than 570 superintendent openings currently in the U.S., which HYA lists on its website even if it is not representing the school district.

One of the openings is just down the street: Millard Public Schools is currently conducting its own search after Superintendent Jim Suftin announced his intentions to retire.

"Just in Nebraska, you got Millard; you got two very competitive districts that are fighting for a superintendent," Richie said.

The pandemic and national rhetoric have a lot do with it as well, said Richie, who has seen the effects firsthand as the interim superintendent of the Tomorrow River school district in Amherst, Wisconsin. That, in turn, may have convinced older leaders to opt for retirement sooner rather than later.

"Superintendents are getting beat up every day," he said. "It makes your decision a lot easier to retire."

Twenty-seven candidates initially applied for the LPS job, but seven either didn't turn in the necessary paperwork or dropped out of the race.

That left HYA and the school board with 20 applications to sort through. HYA narrowed down that list to four this week, although board members looked at each candidate and ultimately had the final say.

The finalists are:

* Paul Gausman, superintendent for Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa.

* Peter Licata, a regional superintendent of the Palm Beach County school district in Boca Raton, Florida.

* Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.

* Antwan Wilson, an assistant professor of education at Nebraska Wesleyan University and chief executive officer of Schoolwise Educational Consulting. Wilson also served as superintendent in Oakland and Washington, D.C.

Board Vice President Don Mayhew has been involved in three superintendent searches at LPS and was president of the board when it hired Joel.

While he said he is pleased with the finalists, he echoed Richie in acknowledging that there were simply fewer candidates this time around.

"Between the pandemic and other things that are going on at the national stage right now, I think a career in education is more challenging perhaps than it used to be," he said.

Board President Connie Duncan surmised that superintendents are simply staying in their districts for the time being with the pandemic still disrupting the educational landscape.

While there is indeed a shortage in candidates, the number who applied this time around is not much different than what LPS has seen in the past.

When Susan Gourley retired in 2009, 27 applied for the job. And when Phil Schoo retired in 2004, Kathy Danek, the only board member other than Mayhew to oversee three superintendent hirings, remembers there being nearly 80 who showed initial interest, but only 23 ended up filing the paperwork, the Journal Star reported.

Danek is impressed with the list, which includes three superintendents with Nebraska ties — Wilson, Gausman and Thompson — and someone from outside the Midwest in Licata.

"Some (candidates) just rose to the top a lot quicker," Danek said.

The search is a process she and her colleagues take seriously: One of the most important jobs of a board member, Danek said, is to hire and evaluate the superintendent, and Duncan added the process has been "sound" since the beginning.

"This has got to be the most perfect search; otherwise I can't go to bed at night," she said.

Board members will interview the four finalists next week: Wilson and Licata on Tuesday and Gausman and Thompson on Friday. Each candidate will also meet with various small groups — like students, parents and staff — during the day and will tour the city and possibly some schools, Richie said.

The public will then get a chance to hear from the finalists at board presentations at 7:30 p.m. each night. The meetings will take place at LPS district office and will be livestreamed at LPS.org, YouTube and LNKTV. There will be no public comment, but feedback can be provided online.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

