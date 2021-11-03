Superintendent search firm that has worked with districts in Atlanta, LA will lead LPS effort

A superintendent consulting firm that has led searches in Atlanta, Denver and Los Angeles was tabbed Tuesday to lead Lincoln Public Schools' search for its next leader.

The Lincoln Board of Education unanimously picked Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg, Illinois, to head up the district's superintendent search after Steve Joel announced in September he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

The search firm's consulting fee is $37,500, not including travel expenses and advertising.

The board interviewed representatives of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates during a Tuesday evening meeting. McPherson & Jacobson, an Omaha-based search firm, was the other finalist.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates' data-driven, analytical approach, which includes using a research-based survey to gauge stakeholder feedback, won over many board members.

"I thought that their analytics system was particularly strong. I would like to see the results of that particular process," said Board Vice President Don Mayhew.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has conducted more than 1,500 executive searches in the past 30 years, including landing superintendents in 47 of the country's largest 100 school districts.