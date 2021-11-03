Superintendent search firm that has worked with districts in Atlanta, LA will lead LPS effort

A superintendent consulting firm that has led searches in Atlanta, Denver and Los Angeles was tabbed Tuesday to lead Lincoln Public Schools' search for its next leader.
The Lincoln Board of Education unanimously picked Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg, Illinois, to head up the district's superintendent search after Steve Joel announced in September he plans to retire at the end of the school year.
The search firm's consulting fee is $37,500, not including travel expenses and advertising.
The board interviewed representatives of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates during a Tuesday evening meeting. McPherson & Jacobson, an Omaha-based search firm, was the other finalist.
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates' data-driven, analytical approach, which includes using a research-based survey to gauge stakeholder feedback, won over many board members.
"I thought that their analytics system was particularly strong. I would like to see the results of that particular process," said Board Vice President Don Mayhew.
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has conducted more than 1,500 executive searches in the past 30 years, including landing superintendents in 47 of the country's largest 100 school districts.
In the past few years, the firm has completed searches for public school districts in Atlanta and Denver and is currently leading searches for San Francisco Unified School District and the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the U.S.
According to the firm's documents, the next steps in the search would involve advertising the position and interviewing board members and key stakeholders before lining up a slate of candidates for consideration in late January. Board members could make a hire as early as March.
Joel, who does consulting work for McPherson & Jacobson, previously said he would not be involved in the formal search process, and in its pitch to the Lincoln school board members, the firm said Joel would not "benefit directly or indirectly from the search, either monetarily or in any other manner.”
Ray & Associates, an Iowa-based consulting firm, conducted the search that brought Joel to LPS and was recently tabbed to lead the search for Millard Public Schools' next superintendent after Jim Sutfin announced his retirement.
