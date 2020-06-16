You are the owner of this article.
Superintendent says LPS high schools will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'
Lincoln North Star High School graduation, 5.26

Graduates celebrate during Lincoln North Star High School's graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 26, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Less than a day after announcing plans to hold drive-thru graduations at high schools throughout the Capitol City, Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday said it is now eyeing modified in-person ceremonies to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in late July.

LPS had for weeks been working on plans to honor graduates from its six high schools in ways that would follow the directed health measures put forward by Gov. Pete Ricketts in responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, those plans included a special drive-thru graduation ceremony where graduates, decked out in their caps and gowns, could drive into a designated area with their families to receive a memory box with a diploma and DVD copy of a virtual ceremony.

The ceremony would have aired on 10/11's MeTV the next day.

But, shortly ahead of LPS announcing its plans on Monday, Ricketts said he would be loosening directed health measure guidelines designed to foster social distancing and prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.

The new guidelines, which will go into effect June 22 for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties, including Lancaster County, included allowing 50% attendance at indoor events like movie theaters, conference rooms and concert halls, not to exceed 10,000 people.

"After hearing the governor's new health measures that were released yesterday afternoon, we had extensive conversations with the Lincoln-Lancaster County health Department this morning," Superintendent Steve Joel said in a statement.

"We are now working out details for modified in-person graduation ceremonies for the six LPS high schools to be spread out on July 24, 25, and 26, at Pinnacle Bank Arena," he added.

Joel is slated to provide more details at the daily coronavirus press briefing hosted by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

