Superintendent says LPS high schools will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'

Less than a day after announcing plans to hold drive-thru graduations at high schools throughout the Capitol City, Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday said it is now eyeing modified in-person ceremonies to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in late July.

LPS had for weeks been working on plans to honor graduates from its six high schools in ways that would follow the directed health measures put forward by Gov. Pete Ricketts in responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, those plans included a special drive-thru graduation ceremony where graduates, decked out in their caps and gowns, could drive into a designated area with their families to receive a memory box with a diploma and DVD copy of a virtual ceremony.

The ceremony would have aired on 10/11's MeTV the next day.

But, shortly ahead of LPS announcing its plans on Monday, Ricketts said he would be loosening directed health measure guidelines designed to foster social distancing and prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.

The new guidelines, which will go into effect June 22 for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties, including Lancaster County, included allowing 50% attendance at indoor events like movie theaters, conference rooms and concert halls, not to exceed 10,000 people.