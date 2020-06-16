Superintendent says LPS high schools will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'

Less than a day after announcing plans to hold drive-thru graduations at high schools throughout the Capitol City, Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday said it is now eyeing modified in-person ceremonies to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in late July.
LPS had for weeks been working on plans to honor graduates from its six high schools in ways that would follow the directed health measures put forward by Gov. Pete Ricketts in responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, those plans included a special drive-thru graduation ceremony where graduates, decked out in their caps and gowns, could drive into a designated area with their families to receive a memory box with a diploma and DVD copy of a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony would have aired on 10/11's MeTV the next day.
But, shortly ahead of LPS announcing its plans on Monday, Ricketts said he would be loosening directed health measure guidelines designed to foster social distancing and prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.
The new guidelines, which will go into effect June 22 for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties, including Lancaster County, included allowing 50% attendance at indoor events like movie theaters, conference rooms and concert halls, not to exceed 10,000 people.
"After hearing the governor's new health measures that were released yesterday afternoon, we had extensive conversations with the Lincoln-Lancaster County health Department this morning," Superintendent Steve Joel said in a statement.
"We are now working out details for modified in-person graduation ceremonies for the six LPS high schools to be spread out on July 24, 25, and 26, at Pinnacle Bank Arena," he added.
Joel is slated to provide more details at the daily coronavirus press briefing hosted by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.
Class Acts: Top graduates
Maria Anne Buresh
Aquinas
My Top 5: Academic All-Conference. Honor Roll; 4.0 GPA, 4 years. National Honor Society Vice President. US Bank Believers and Achievers School Winner. NSAA Championships '20 Wrestling Duals '19 One Act.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Scott and Mary Buresh.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduation with my classmates, family, and friends.
What is your dream job? Medical Laboratory Technologist.
Braden Patrick Smith
Aquinas
My Top 5: Academic Honor Roll every quarter. Academic All-State in football, basketball, track. National Honor Society. Honorable Mention All-State in basketball. Top 5% of graduating class.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan, Sports management.
Parent(s): Tony and Julie Smith.
Justin Book
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Football District Champions. 1st honor roll every semester. Lifter of the year. Homecoming king. National Honor Society.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Undecided.
Parent(s): Thad and Lisa Book.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Track season.
What is your dream job? Actuary.
Renae J. Busenitz
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: UNO Regents Scholarship. Woodmen of the World Am. History Student of the Year. National Honor Society. 8 Semesters Honor Roll. Top 5% of Class.
My future: University of Nebraska-Omaha, Elementary Education.
Parent(s): Randal and Marilyn Busenitz.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My school's end-of-year traditions for seniors.
Trey Comstock
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Student Council President. National Honor Society. Four-year letter winner football. Four-year letter winner basketball. Academic All-State Golf and Basketball.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, undecided.
Parent(s): Tammy Burke and Shawn Comstock.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Golf season.
What is your dream job? Seven-time Master's Winner.
Riley Herring
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Winning Entertainment Speaking at David City. Winning Conference Speech (ENT, OID). Achieving 1-plus at DMC every year (choir). Winning AGHS Speech Invite every year (ENT). Achieving 1 at DMC every year (solos).
My future: Midland University, English.
Parent(s): Heidi Mann and Neal Herring.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
I will always wish for one more day for closure.
What is your dream job? An author.
Micah Levi Judds
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Academic All-State (XC, Track and Vocal Music). National Honor Society. Sang National Anthem at C-1 Football Championship. 2019 Cross Country State Qualifier. Scholastic Gold Key Award for Art.
My future: Northeast Community College-Norfolk, transferring to University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Audio and Recording Tech.
Parent(s): Thomas and Gina Judds.
Bryce Kitrell
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: 1st team all state/2nd team super state football. Placed in 3 events at state track (shot,100, 200). Co-valedictorian. Lead in school musical. Made the state tournament in basketball.
My future: Ohio University, play football and study business.
Parent(s): Barry and Amy Kitrell.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Track.
Blake Kobs
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Football Captain (senior year). Board of Trustees at Wayne State College. First Honor Roll (8 semesters). Prom King.
My future: Wayne State College, Business.
Parent(s): Lowell and Kayla Kobs.
Jacob M. Ludwig
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Earned athletic and academic scholarship. 2 time team captain in football. Qualified for state wrestling tournament. Earned 12 varsity letters. National Honor Society, 4.0 GPA.
My future: Augustana University, business major.
Parent(s): Scott and Molly Johnson and Eric Ludwig.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying one last goodbye to teachers and friends.
What is your dream job? To be in the NFL.
Elizabeth Malousek
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Attending Yale Young Global Scholars. Attending Harvard's Pre College Program. Vice President of my school's FFA chapter. First place at districts for Biotechnology. Class treasurer.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, biological science.
Parent(s): Shannon and Jacob Malousek.
What is your dream job? Surgeon.
Rylie K. Powell
Ashland-Greenwood
My Top 5: Academic All State. Honor Roll every quarter. Presidential Scholarship. Secretary of National Honor Society. Basketball team captain.
My future: Wayne State College, undeclared.
Parent(s): Mark and Michelle Powell.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Track season.
Joshua Barker
Auburn
My Top 5: Cornhusker Boys State Delegate. Class B All-State Honor Band (2018, 2020). National Honor Society Vice President. Percussion Section Leader. Quiz Bowl Team Captain.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Engineering.
Parent(s): Troy and Andrea Barker.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Fine Arts Festival.
C. J. Hughes
Auburn
My Top 5: 2018-19 Class C-1 Boys Basketball State Champion. 2019-20 Class C-1 Boys Basketball State Champion. 4.0 GPA through high school. NCPA Academic All-State Boys Basketball 2018-19 and 2019-20.
My future: Univfersity of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sports and Media Communication.
Parent(s): Marty and Diane Hughes.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Prom.
What is your dream job? Sports Broadcaster for ESPN.
Rebekah Nelson
Auburn
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. Honors Program at UNL. Soccer Most Valuable Player. Hugh O'Brian Youth Delegate. Academic All-State in all sports I participated in.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pre-engineering.
Parent(s): Steve and Lisa Nelson.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Missing out on my last season of soccer.
What is your dream job? Interior designer.
Matthew C. Jobman
Beatrice
My Top 5: 2-time All-State Choir. Speech Conference Champion (Extemp). 2-time Academic All-State. Theater 5-time outstanding performance award. District Music Outstanding Performance Award.
My future: Creighton University, Musical Theater & Political Science.
Parent(s): Mark and Karen Jobman.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Final Show Choir Concert.
What is your dream job? Broadway/National Tour Actor.
Boden Lee Ruskamp
Beatrice
My Top 5: Football Team Captain. Maintaining a 4.0 GPA. National Honor Society. Student Council. Academic Letter (4 years).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, undecided.
Parent(s): Leanne Ruskamp and Rob Ruskamp.
Whitney E. Schwisow
Beatrice
My Top 5: Class B Softball Runner-Up (2018, '19). Class B Basketball Runner-Up (2020). 3rd at State FBLA & attended nationals. 3-sport Academic All-State. Class B 2nd Team All-State Softball (2018, '19).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Actuarial Science.
Parent(s): Roy and Rebecca Schwisow.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last chance to represent my community in sports.
Emily Coufal
Bishop Neumann
My Top 5: Academic All-State in Volleyball. All-Conference Academic Excellence 2017-2020. 4x800 relay, 3rd at 2019 State Track. State Volleyball Qualifier 2018-2019. All-State Honorable Mention Volleyball 2019 (LJS).
My future: Wayne State College, Pre-Nursing RHOP Program.
Parent(s): Bruce and Laura Coufal.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
State Track 2020.
Lindsey Ann Thiele
Bishop Neumann
My Top 5: National Honor Society. Student Body President-Senior Year. Class President-3 years. St. John Neumann Scholars Academic Award-4 years. UNL Academics Regents Scholar.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Med/Women's Golf.
Parent(s): Kevin and Lisa Thiele.
What is your dream job? Neonatologist.
Aurora Junge
Centennial
My Top 5: Placing 4th at State Softball. 4.0 GPA. Receiving an award at work for my work ethic. Attended Girls State in 2019. Alternate for Khop Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Kearney, pre-radiologic technology.
Parent(s): Sterling & Tammy Winkelman, Josh & Audra Junge.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Track season or Prom.
What is your dream job? Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (DMS).
Sydney Kinnett
Centennial
My Top 5: Honor Roll, 8 semesters. Girls State Attendee. Making it to State Softball. Elected president of LYONS church group. Distinguished Scholar Award at NWMSU.
My future: Northwest Missouri State University, Pre-PT.
Parent(s): Zach and Katie Kinnett.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Picking our final school lunch on the last day.
Andrew Wellman
Centennial
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship recipient. Vice President of Class. Vice President of FBLA. Mission trip to Queens, New York. Four-year, three-sport athlete.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pre-dentistry.
Parent(s): Jeff and Heather Wellman.
What is your dream job? Dentist.
Tiffany N. Dube
College View Academy
My Top 5: Top student in class. 1st to get 4 awards from Loma Linda University program. Accepted into Harvard Summer program, 2018. Various academic awards in high school. Learned to drive stick shift.
My future: University of Nebraska-Omaha, Pre-Med.
Savannah J. Fortney
College View Academy
My Top 5: Campus Ministries Leader. Yearbook Editor. Class President over many years. Volleyball Captain. Student Association Secretary/Treasurer.
My future: Union College, Small Business Management.
Parent(s): Marty and Michelle Fortney.
Matthan Sigowa
College View Academy
My Top 5: Basketball Record Holder for Blocks. Regents Scholarship to UNL. 33 ACT. Top 3 in Class. Former Student Association President.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Med.
Parent(s): Moses and Aida Sigowa.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Class trip.
What is your dream job? Neurosurgeon.
Isis Avalos
Crete
My Top 5: State Cheer Runner-up. Valedictorian. Honor Roll four years. two-time All American Cheerleader. National Honor Society.
My future: Doane University, Spanish and Math Education.
Parent(s): Jesus Avalos and Esmirna Avelar.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
I did not get to do my "lasts" with my classmates.
What is your dream job? My end goal is to be a school administrator.
Kevin J Coffey
Crete
My Top 5: Eagle Scout. UNL Regents Scholar. FBLA and Student Council President. Kansas State Honor Band Top Ensemble. FBLA Community Service Award (250 Hours).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Athletic Training.
Parent(s): Dave and Marilyn Coffey.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Finishing out the year with my friends.
What is your dream job? Athletic Trainer for an MLB Organization.
Elizabeth Eltze
Crete
My Top 5: No. 1 in my class. National Honor Society President. State softball champions. Academic and softball scholarships. Academic All-State.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Engineering.
Parent(s): Brian and Heather Eltze.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My first soccer season.
What is your dream job? Astronaut or architectural engineer.
Zachary Fye
Crete
My Top 5: 2x State Qualifier and Medalist in Track and Field. 2x State Basketball qualifier. 3x All District quarterback, All-State Recognition. Class Co-Valedictorian. 16U Javelin USATF National Champion.
My future: Doane University, exercise science.
Parent(s): Ed and Lisa Fye.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Compete for a state track championship, graduation.
What is your dream job? A Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Summer Rose Lauterbach
Crete
My Top 5: Valedictorian. No. 1 on Crete Speech All-Time List. American Legion Girls State. Academic All-State (Play Production, Speech). Gold Honor Roll, 8 semesters.
My future: UNC-Wilmington, Marine Biology.
Parent(s): Seth Lauterbach and Leticia Gonzalez.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The national speech tournament with my team.
What is your dream job? Scientific Research Diver.
Morgan Maly
Crete
My Top 5: Valedictorian. National Honor Society. State Basketball Champion. State Softball Champion. Miss Basketball.
My future: Creighton University, Health Sciences.
Parent(s): Jason and Kari Maly.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Final memories with childhood friends.
Ethan J. Rasgorshek
Crete
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. Second in class rank. Multi-year, multi-sport Academic All-State. Varsity letterman in Basketball and Track. Presidential Scholars Candidate.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Software Engineering.
Parent(s): Eric and Julie Rasgorshek.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Track season.
What is your dream job? A software engineer at Hudl.
Sam Rasgorshek
Crete
My Top 5: Accepted into Dean's Fellows program at Creighton. Regents scholarship from Nebraska. Basketball All-State Honorable Mention. Basketball Academic All-State. Accepted to Tuition Exchange program at Creighton.
My future: Creighton University, Computer science.
Parent(s): Eric and Julie Rasgorshek.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduation or Prom.
What is your dream job? Software engineer or related job.
Caleb Vertin
Crete
My Top 5: No. 1 golfer on high school team, four years. Most volunteer hours in class for NHS. GPA above 4.0. Hole-in-one at Crete's golf course. Game-winning shot in a H.S. basketball game.
My future: University of Kansas, Computer Engineering.
Parent(s): JL and Amy Vertin.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Either state golf or prom.
What is your dream job? Computer Engineer for Google or Microsoft.
Spencer N. Allen
David City
My Top 5: High Honor Roll all semesters. Top of Graduating Class. 2019-20 State Championship Wrestling Team. 4.0 GPA. UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Engineering.
Parent(s): Darrell and Heather Allen.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Walking across the stage to receive my diploma.
Clayton J. Denker
David City
My Top 5: All-State Football (LJS, OWH, Huskerland Prep). 30 ACT. National Honor Society Treasurer. Senior Class President. NCPA Academic All-State (FB, WR, TR).
My future: University of South Dakota, Kinesiology.
Parent(s): Chad and Chantel Denker.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
State Track Meet.
What is your dream job? Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Melina Kostal
Diller-Odell
My Top 5: 5th place State Extemporaneous Speaking. State Volleyball champions. Regents Scholarship. Student Council President. Pioneer Conference Honor Band.
My future: University of Nebraska, undecided.
Parent(s): Joyce and Paul Kostal.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
State Speech Competition.
What is your dream job? Book Publisher.
Jaquelin Acosta
Dorchester
My Top 5: Cornhusker Girls State. National Honor Society President. Valedictorian. Class President. FBLA Nationals Qualifier.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Marketing.
Parent(s): Jose Luis Acosta and Perla Garcia.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Experiencing my "lasts" of high school.
What is your dream job? Marketing for my own future business.
Joshua Thompson
Dorchester
My Top 5: Boys State. Salutatorian. FBLA Nationals. 30 ACT. Varsity Basketball and Football.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Mathematics.
Parent(s): Connie Thompson (Grandmother), Craig Thompson (Father).
Sydney Christensen
East Butler
My Top 5: National Merit Finalist. UNL Math Day Team High Scorer. Academic Decathlon Team High Scorer. 1st place in Conference Speech (Persuasive). Superior Acting Award (One Act).
My future: Texas A&M University, microbiology.
Parent(s): Aaron and Julie Christensen.
What is your dream job? Genetic disorders/diseases researcher.
Matthew Janak
East Butler
My Top 5: State track finalist. Perfect attendance (four years of high school). All A Honor Roll (four years of high school). State FFA qualifier. State Quiz Bowl qualifier.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Electrical engineering.
Parent(s): Chris and Brenda Janak.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My final track season.
What is your dream job? Electrical engineer.
Elizabeth Pernicek
East Butler
My Top 5: 31 ACT. 4.0 GPA. National Honor Society president. Student Council vice president. 2020 UNL Math Day Class V Champion Team.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Architecture.
Parent(s): Teresa Pernicek and Irvin Pernicek.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Going to State Quiz Bowl.
Chloe Hosier
Elmwood-Murdock
My Top 5: Believers and Achievers Award. Regents Scholarship Recipient. 2019 State Track High Jump Qualifier. Cornhusker Girls State Attendee. 2020 FBLA Nationals Qualifier.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Health.
Parent(s): Tyler and Jody Hosier.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Having a true "last day of school."
Tyler Marlatt
Elmwood-Murdock
My Top 5: Salutatorian. Academic All-State (7 times). Football All-State (2 times). FBLA 1st Place State & National Qualifier. Four-year, three-sport athlete.
My future: Colorado School of Mines, Civil Engineering.
Parent(s): Randall and Susan Marlatt.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
I am disappointed that I missed out on track.
Kayla Geiger
Exeter-Milligan
My Top 5: State Basketball Third Place. All-State Softball Honorable Mention. Student Council President. Band Vice President. A Honor Roll (Four Years).
My future: Buena Vista University, English.
Parent(s): Jay and Diane Geiger.
Caitlin Murphy
Exeter-Milligan
My Top 5: Presidential Scholar Candidate. National Samsung American Legion Scholar. 4-year Nebraska All-State Band. National FCCLA STAR Event Champion. 2-time State Speech Medalist.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Actuarial Science.
Parent(s): Brian and Angie Murphy.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
What is your dream job? Actuary, data scientist or statistician.
Josephine Blatny
Fairbury
My Top 5: Valedictorian. XC 5K Record Holder. 4.0 GPA. School Newspaper Editor. President of National Honor Society.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Pre-Law.
Parent(s): Richard and Darcy Blatny.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last track season.
What is your dream job? Criminal Prosecutor/Author.
Sara Huss
Fairbury
My Top 5: Three year State Track Qualifier. Most Outstanding Performer District Music Contest. 12-time Varsity Letterwinner. Class Valedictorian. FFA State Degree.
My future: Concordia University, Pre-Physical Therapy.
Parent(s): Bryce and Kris Huss.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My senior track season.
What is your dream job? Pediatric Physical Therapist.
Addison Dorn
Freeman
My Top 5: Valedictorian. 4.0 GPA. National Honor Society Vice President. 2nd Team All-State Softball. 12-sport Athlete Letterwinner.
My future: Southeast Community College-Beatrice, Health Sciences.
Parent(s): Greg and Kristi Dorn.
Brylie P. Hartwig
Freeman
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Class C 800 and 1,600 meter champion. 4.0 GPA. FFA Secretary. National Honor Society Secretary.
My future: University of South Dakota, Medical Biology.
Parent(s): Scott and Sherry Hartwig.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My senior track season.
What is your dream job? I would like to become a pathologist.
RaeAnn Lynn Hartwig
Freeman
My Top 5: Valedictorian of Class. 4.0 GPA. National Honor Society President. FFA Vice President. 2nd Team All-State Softball.
My future: Cloud County Community College, Health Sciences.
Parent(s): Scott and Sherry Hartwig.
Kaitlyn Otto
Freeman
My Top 5: Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA. NSAA Believers & Achievers Recipient. President of Student Council and FFA. State FFA Champion-Natural Resources Speaking 2019. State Speech Qualifier 2019.
My future: University of Nebraska-Kearney, Pre-Nursing with KHOP Scholarship.
Parent(s): Troy and Diane Otto.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
District/State Speech.
What is your dream job? Nurse Anesthetist or Nurse Practitioner.
Kate Houlden
Friend
My Top 5: FFA State Degree. National Honor Society. Student Council. FCCLA President. Girls State Delegate.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Accounting.
Parent(s): Margo and Stan Houlden.
Caitlin Marie Sharkey
Friend
My Top 5: 27 ACT. Class Salutatorian. National Honor Society. Basketball Pioneer Conference Honorable Mention. Basketball Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention.
My future: Wayne State College, graphic design.
Parent(s): Chet and Jill Sharkey.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior prom.
What is your dream job? Owning my own design and photography business.
John P. Delfosse
Home Schools
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship. 4.0 GPA. Founder of Link Spanish Club. NATS Detasseling Top 5. 2019 Ugly Sweater Contest Winner.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, computer science.
Parent(s): Dean & Jaime Delfosse.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
No last day of school celebration with friends.
What is your dream job? Video Game Developer or Producer.
Luke Farritor
Home Schools
My Top 5: Development of MyLNK. National Merit Scholar. FTC Robotics State Winning Alliance. 2-year Golf Letterman. UNL Chancellors Scholar.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Raikes School-Computer Science.
Parent(s): Shane & Tracy Farritor.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Golf season cancelled due to COVID-19.
Elena F. Thomson
Home Schools
My Top 5: Elks Junior Cert. of Achievement. Elks Most Valuable Student Award. UNL Regents Scholar. Spanish Student of the Year Award. Bible Bowl 1st Place Individual Achievement Test.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Spanish.
Parent(s): Daniel and Martha Thomson.
Carrie M. Beethe
Johnson County Central
My Top 5: MUDECAS B Division Champions. State Track Medalist in High Jump. ECNC Volleyball First-Team. High Jump District Champion. National Honor Society.
My future: Midland University, Biology/pre-med.
Parent(s): Allan and Carolyn Beethe.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior track season.
What is your dream job? Anesthesiologist.
Eli Waring
Johnson County Central
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. 1,000 career points in basketball. Nebraska Business Honors Academy. Placed 5th at Boys State Golf. Qualified for nationals in FBLA.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Business Administration.
Parent(s): Russ and Christy Waring.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Missing my senior golf season.
What is your dream job? Own my own business.
Elizabeth Hodges
Johnson-Brock
My Top 5: Third place State Cooperative Speaker. True Blue Spokesperson. Midwest Messenger reporter. High Distinction Honor Roll every quarter. Three-time National FBLA Qualifier.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ag Communications.
Parent(s): Michael and Christy Hodges.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Going to State FFA Convention for the last time.
What is your dream job? Anything that will advocate for agriculture.
Hailey Sandfort
Johnson-Brock
My Top 5: State Volleyball Champions. National Honor Society. Class President/Vice President. Girls Basketball District Runner-Up. State One-Act Second Place.
My future: Northwest Missouri State, Early Childhood Education.
Parent(s): Michael and Tonya Sandfort.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The end of the year send off.
What is your dream job? Kindergarten Teacher/Coach.
Marissa Grace Cooley
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Four year All-State Orchestra (violin). Senior soloist in Lincoln Youth Symphony (violin). Nebraska Young Artist Award. Regents Scholarship to UNL. Four year varsity cross country/track.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, music performance.
Parent(s): Josh and Janna Cooley.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Last track season and the school musical.
What is your dream job? Film music composer.
Kirsten Oss
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Second in Class. State Journalism: First and Second Place. Three Scholastic Art Awards. National Honor Society. Letters in Academics and Drama.
My future: Bob Jones University, Graphic Design.
Parent(s): Steve and Tricia Oss.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Having the last experiences with my classmates.
What is your dream job? One that uses both my love of art and writing.
Macy Arnold
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Letters in tennis, basketball and academics. 4.0 unweighted GPA every semester. Varsity basketball captain. Academic All-State. UNO and UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Arizona, Speech and Hearing Sciences.
Parent(s): Gary and Darcy Arnold.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduation Party.
What is your dream job? Speech-language pathologist.
Sam Auch Moedy
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Regents Scholar. National Honor Society. Maintaining international friendships. President of Eco Club. Representing mom by responding with "real answers."
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Parent(s): Matt and Amy Auch Moedy.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Being able to properly say goodbye to friends.
What is your dream job? Story Teller.
Mason M Baack
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Started a company with my best friend. Grown a healthy library. Placed 36th in UNL Math Day in 2018. Made friends with some lovely people. Written a good portion of a non-fiction book.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, design/physics.
Parent(s): Cassi and Aaron Baack.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The feeling of academic accomplishment.
What is your dream job? Operator of an independent design firm.
Liam Baker
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Regents Scholar. Formed friendships with interesting people. Discovered my interests. Learned the skills necessary to succeed. Found my personal style.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Civil engineering.
Parent(s): Tiffany and Jim Baker.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Participation in the community by volunteering.
What is your dream job? Sustainable Urban Designer.
Libby Bash
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 3% class rank. Student Council President. National Honor Society. Cornhusker Girls State. StuCo, Orchestra and Academic letterwinner.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Health.
Parent(s): Daniel and Lisa Bash.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying goodbye to peers and teachers I will miss.
What is your dream job? Nursing at the Omaha Children's Hospital.
Shree Bhogshetty
Lincoln East
My Top 5: LJS Women’s Inspire Award Finalist. Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award. Governor’s Residence Art Exhibition. Scholastic Art and Writing Drawing Gold Key. National Honor Society.
My future: Georgia Institute of Technology, computer science.
Parent(s): Nagaraj and Tejashree Bhogshetty.
Eliza Kathryn Bohart
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor Societies: NHS (Secretary), Computer Science. Lettered in Academics and Student Council. National German Exam Gold Award. Lincoln East Shining Star Award. UMN Presidential Scholarship.
My future: University of Minnesota, Engineering and German.
Parent(s): Patty and Andy Bohart.
What is your dream job? Live in Germany and work for BMW.
Charley Bovaird
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Class A Girls Basketball Runner-Up 2020. National Honor Society. 4.4 GPA. School Record for 3 pointers in a career. 3rd All-Time scoring in girls basketball.
My future: University of Central Missouri, Economics.
Parent(s): Jim and Lia Bovaird.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Having class everyday with my friends and teachers.
Savana Leigh Brakeman
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Drum Major, East Marching Band. Augustana University Trustees' Scholarship. Augustana University Honors Program. Cornhusker Girls State. National Honor Society.
My future: Augustana University, Pre-Law.
Parent(s): Sonya & Jonathan Brakeman.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Band events (concerts, contests and awards).
What is your dream job? Civil Rights Attorney.
Isaac Cary
Lincoln East
My Top 5: 2019 American Legion Cornhusker Boys State. 2017-2018 Youth Leadership Lincoln XXI. 2016-2020 Academic Letters. 2017-2020 Blue Note Varsity Jazz Band (trumpet). NMEA 2019 All-State Band (trumpet).
My future: Drake University, Accounting and Music.
Parent(s): Paulette and David Cary.
Dylan Chapin
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Senior Class President. Perfect ACT. National Merit Finalist. AP Scholar with Distinction. Lincoln Youth Symphony performances in Rome.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Raikes Program-Computer Science and Math.
Parent(s): Mark and Andrea Chapin.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
School-wide Worlds of Fun trip.
Jessica Chen
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Future Builders Challenge, 2018. Young Nebraska Scientist intern. National AP Scholar. Vice President of Alumni/Collegiate, DECA. Varsity Golf.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Finance.
Parent(s): Ya Li.
Hannah Dohmen
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 3% of Class. National Honor Society. Honor Roll (8 Semesters). Varsity Track Athlete. UNL Regents Scholar.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Undecided.
Parent(s): Duane and Julie Dohmen.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last high school track season.
Kathryn M. Fiala
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship. Top 3%. National Honor Society. 34 ACT. Honor Roll, all semesters.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): David and Carolyn Fiala.
Ritsa Giannakas
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Congressional Debate State Championship. Nebraska Young Artist Award for piano. Congressional Debate National Semifinalist. We The People State Championship. UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, honors economics & political science.
Parent(s): Tala Awada and Konstantinos Giannakas.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
State and national competitions.
What is your dream job? university professor or US senator.
Jeanette Glover
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Regents Scholar. Academic letter and pins. Higher than 4.2 weighted GPA as top 4% of school. Top 1% for both math and English on ACT. Miraculously keeping my houseplants and fish alive.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, accounting.
Parent(s): Brian and Gina Glover.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying goodbye.
Emily Ann Hogg
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 3% of Class. Honor Roll. National Honor Society. Academic, Cross Country and Band Letters. Regents Scholar at UNL.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Jim and Julie Hogg.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Seeing my friends everyday.
What is your dream job? Biotechnologist.
Julia Holz
Lincoln East
My Top 5: NCPA Academic All-State Award. Academic All-Conference Award. Scholar Athlete Award. National Honor Society. Honor Roll.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, unknown.
Parent(s): Lisa and John Holz.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior prom and saying goodbye to my teachers.
Anisha Kadubandi
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Travis B. Lewis Scholar for UNMC Internship. HOSA State Secretary. Junior Class President. Nebraska-Iowa Key Club District Secretary. Maxey Elementary Art Competition Finalist.
My future: pre-medicine.
Parent(s): Madhu Midathada and Srini Kadubandi.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Worlds of Fun Math Trip.
What is your dream job? Cardiothoracic Surgeon.
Lydia Joanne Kramer
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor Roll. Paying off my own car. New personal record each cross country season. Regents Scholarship. MDG Advertising and HBAL scholarships.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Architecture.
Parent(s): Brian and Jenny Kramer.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Having that last day of school with your friends.
What is your dream job? LEED Certified Architect.
Kathy Le
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 4% of class. National Honor Society. Honor roll (all semesters). GPA: 4.0 unweighted/4.44 weighted. 2018 State girls tennis champions.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; pre-med track.
Parent(s): Lisa and Tommy Le.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last season of tennis.
What is your dream job? pediatrician.
Hayley Lindgren
Lincoln East
My Top 5: All-State Choir. Academic Letters. Cross Country letter. Honor Roll. National Honor Society.
My future: Kansas State University, Architecture.
Parent(s): Jacob and Laura Lindgren.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last choir concert.
What is your dream job? Head Architect.
Jarret Linscott
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Walter Scott Jr. Scholarship. Presidential Scholar Candidate. UNL/UNO Regents Scholar. National Honor Society. JA Stock Competition Champion.
My future: University of Nebraska-Omaha, Computer Engineering.
Parent(s): Ryan and Jessica Linscott.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Socializing.
Nicole Marienau
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Computer Science Honor Society. Honor Roll for 7 semesters. Regent Scholar. Academic Letters. Theatre Letters.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mathematics.
Parent(s): Bill and Lynn Marienau.
Ian McManus
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Theatre Letter (4 years). Honor Roll (7 semesters). UNL Regents Scholarship. Band Letter (3 years). National Honor Society.
My future: Purdue University Northwest, Engineering.
Parent(s): Greg and Katie McManus.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Spring Play.
What is your dream job? Engineer at SpaceX.
Brock G. Melvin
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship. 1st at SkillsUSA NE Career Pathway Showcase Eng. National Honor Society. Academic Letters. Tenacious Confident Achiever Awards at TCA.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Jeff and Michelle Melvin.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Prank/Senior Skip Day, Seeing my friends.
Mya E. Miller
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. President of Art Club. Regents Scholar at UNL. National Honor Society. Director of Curriculum Development for Dream Equal.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Undecided.
Parent(s): Sasha Grantski and Greg Miller.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Being unable to say goodbye to teachers & friends.
Alex Napolitano
Lincoln East
My Top 5: NCCC Internship in Melbourne, Australia. Accepted into Swarthmore College. 1st Place in No. 2 Singles at JV Tennis Invitational. National Honor Society. Founder and President of Film Club.
My future: Swarthmore College, Environmental Studies.
Parent(s): Scott and Sue Napolitano.
Beth Nipper
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor roll. Academic scholarship to Iowa. Working on a novel, and maybe finishing it someday. Always putting the right amount of water in rice. Volunteering when I can.
My future: University of Iowa, art and sociology.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
I’d say slacking off, but I do that anyway.
Avani Nooka
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Student Voice Journalism Fellowship. Harvard Model UN Top Delegate Speaker. Meinig Family Cornell National Scholar. Gold Bid to PF Debate Tournament of Champions. NCA All-American Cheerleader.
My future: Princeton University, Quantitative Neuroscience.
Catherine Noonan
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. HOSA Chapter President. National Honor Society and Honor Roll. Archery State Champion Team. Academic and Archery Letters.
My future: Baylor University, Pre-Medicine.
Parent(s): Tammie and Kevin Noonan.
Pranav Palli
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Published a research paper in ASABE. 4th in Robotics Student Design Competition. Co-presented research in PAFS-ASABE AIM 2019. National AP Scholar. WEPO State Champion.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Prasad and Kalpana Palli.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior prom.
What is your dream job? Senior Product Manager.
Kayden Petersen
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Rensselaer Medalist. National Honor Society. 35 ACT. Honor Roll. AP Scholar with Distinction.
My future: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Biology.
Parent(s): Bryan & Lenee Petersen.
What is your dream job? Orthopedic Surgeon.
Divith Rajagopal
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Young Nebraska Scientists Bioinformatics Intern. NSDA Outstanding Distinction Degree. 10th Place at FBLA Nationals in Impromptu Speaking. NSDA National Qualifier in International Extemp. Presidential Scholar Candidate.
My future: Uncommitted, Computer Science and Economics.
Parent(s): Vijay Rajagopal and Suchitra Srinivas.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
NSAA State Speech Tournament.
What is your dream job? Software Engineer.
Pranav Rajan
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Cofounded nonprofit CodeForChange. Johnson Space Center Intern. 2x State Investing Champ, Investment Club President. Rep. Fortenberry Office Intern. State's top high school volunteer.
My future: UNL Raikes School, CS & Finance.
Parent(s): Punitha Rajan and Rajan Srinivasan.
What is your dream job? President/CEO of my own company.
Riley Ruisinger
Lincoln East
My Top 5: National Honor Society. Honor Roll. UNL Regents Scholar. UNL Accounting Summit participant. Student Volunteer (Matt Talbot, Food Bank of Lincoln).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Accounting.
Parent(s): Bob and Amy Ruisinger.
Caleb Shirk
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Country Club of Lincoln Most Valuable Employee. Lincoln East Golf Letterwinner. National Honor Society. Academic All-American. DECA Regional Champion.
My future: Arizona State University, Accounting and Data Analytics.
Parent(s): Chad and Kim Shirk.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Getting to compete for a state golf championship.
What is your dream job? CFO for a major league sports franchise.
Tristan J Taylor
Lincoln East
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholar. Drum Major. Academic and Band Letter Recipient. National Honor Society & Comp. Science Honor Society. Honor Roll (8 semesters).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Business Honors Academy, Economics.
Parent(s): Tim and Angie Taylor.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
A Worlds of Fun trip w/Math and Comp Sci Dept.
Alex Tessendorf
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor Roll (8 semesters). Student Council (4 years) and current president. National Honor Society Executive Board. Created the Kindness Challenge at East. Shining Star Recipient.
My future: Villanova University, Undecided.
Parent(s): Todd and Lisa Tessendorf.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last quarter of Student Council.
Will Tolly
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor Roll, all semesters. National Honor Society. Football letter. Making new friends. Completed long-term and short-term goals.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Engineering.
Parent(s): David and Jenny Colson, Chad Tolly.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The 4th quarter.
Nick White
Lincoln East
My Top 5: Eagle Scout. National Honor Society board member. 2019-2020 NCPA Academic All-State. National Merit Letter of Commendation. Varsity football letter.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mathematics.
Parent(s): Laura and Tyler White.
Avalena S. Baird
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Founding Team Member of nonprofit Dream Equal. Girl Up NE State Co-Director of Global Expansion. Founder and Vice President of Girl Up LHS. National Honor Society President. Pomalinks Dance Team.
My future: Undecided, French and Francophone Studies.
Parent(s): Leirion Gaylor Baird and Scott Baird.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior skip day.
Jaxson Barber
Lincoln High
My Top 5: All-City Basketball First Team. Super-State and All-State basketball. National Honor Society. UNL Regents Scholar. Co-President of LHS Math Club.
My future: Emory University, Engineering Sciences/Pre-Med.
Parent(s): Ricki and Tamara Barber.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduation Festivities.
What is your dream job? Biomedical Engineer.
Ariana Borlak
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Senior soloist with the LHS orchestra. Top 10 in Doane Math Competition. Pit orchestra member. Member of All-State Orchestra. Played at ABBA tribute concert.
My future: Carleton College, English.
Parent(s): Afanasiy and Liliya Borlak.
What is your dream job? Editor at a publishing company.
Amber Briel
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Honor Roll Student. AP Student. Volunteer in the Community. Member of Link Crew. Husker Traditions Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, undecided.
Parent(s): Ronald and Kristi Briel.
Azcia' Fleming
Lincoln High
My Top 5: MLK Youth Rally and March Planning Committee Chair. Inspire Award: Future Business Leaders Scholarship. The Sojourner Truth Award. Lincoln High Grit Award. Candidate in the IB Program.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, History.
Parent(s): Tori Westling and Manuel Fleming.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying goodbye to all of my teachers and friends.
Carissa Gregory
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Honor Roll 9th-12th grade. National Honor Society. Scholar Athlete. President of Lincoln High Key Club. Lettered academically.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Microbiology.
Parent(s): Charis Gregory.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Those final memories and moments with my friends.
Kennadi Griffis
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. National Honor Society. National Hispanic Recognition Program scholar. Chancellor's Scholarship. Academic letters.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, environmental restoration science.
Parent(s): Katie and Josh Griffis.
What is your dream job? Environmental scientist.
Alicia Haar
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Scoring well on the IB Psych Exam. UNL Regents Scholarship. Section Leader in Band. Pinewood Bowl Pit Orchestra Member (2 years). Conversational in German.
My future: University of Rochester, humanities.
Parent(s): Laura Neemann and Paul Haar.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Skip Day.
Sophia G. Hancock
Lincoln High
My Top 5: HOSA State Champion in Forensic Science. French Honor Society. Honor Roll (4 years). International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate. Debate and Academics Letters.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biology.
Parent(s): Vicki Hancock and Doug Hancock.
Ella Hansen
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Completion of the IB Program. National Honor Society. Orchestra Leadership. Honor Roll each semester. Placed First in State HOSA Forensic Science.
My future: Loyola University Chicago, Undecided.
Parent(s): Stephanie Kinsey and Seth Hansen.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying goodbye too all my friends and teachers.
What is your dream job? A world traveling advocate for human rights.
Aaron Harris
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Academic All-State Swimming. Academic All-State Baseball. 3 Year Academic Letterwinner. 4 Year Varsity Swimming. 2 Year Varsity Baseball.
My future: Lawrence University, unknown.
Parent(s): Jeff and Nicole Harris.
Maicee Ingwerson
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. Four-time Academic Letterwinner. Four-time Varsity Soccer Letterwinner. Regents Scholarship to UNL and UNO. National Honor Society.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, unknown.
Parent(s): Andy and Tammy Ingwerson.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Soccer Season.
Esme Krohn
Lincoln High
My Top 5: National Merit Finalist. International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate. Two LHS Academic Letters. Secretary of Lincoln High's National Honor Society. Competitor in 2018 National Debate Tournament.
My future: Carleton College, history.
Parent(s): Kristin Krohn and Robert McEntarffer.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Getting to say goodbye to all of my teachers.
What is your dream job? Museum curator.
Bailey Larson
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Alto saxophone section leader in marching band. Honor Roll, four years. 35 ACT. International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. National Honor Society.
My future: St. Olaf, biology and history.
Parent(s): Terri and Dave Larson.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
A reasonable sense of closure.
What is your dream job? Museum researcher or archivist.
Kendal McClure
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Top 20% in M3C 2019. In Newsies at Lincoln High in 2019. Placed Division 1 at Solo/Ensemble for vocal solo. Attending TCA's Engineering pathway. 3rd place at SkillsUSA Nebraska.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Civil Engineering.
Parent(s): Patrick and Jeanne McClure.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
I'm definitely going to miss my percussion section.
What is your dream job? Voice acting.
Luke Moberly
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Public Forum Debate - 6th place ranking nationally. 14th place at national debate tournament. 2 National Rocketry Records (Altitude). Drum Major (2017, 2018, 2019). All-State Band (2017, 2018).
My future: Stanford University, Aeronautics and Astronautics.
What is your dream job? Aerospace Engineer for SpaceX.
Grace Pelan
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Becoming a beekeeper. Teaching summer violin lessons. Concertmaster of LHS Orchestra. Vice President of National Honor Society. President of Tri-M.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, civil engineering.
Parent(s): Julann and Tony Pelan.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom and possibly graduation.
What is your dream job? Using Civil Engineering in a humanitarian setting.
Lizeth Pesina Cruz
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Completed Int'l Baccalaureate Program. NAACP Lincoln Youth Chapter. Susan T. Buffett Scholarhship. Did makeup for Theater Department at State. 8-hour portrait of Sen. Ernie Chambers.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Psychology.
Parent(s): Maria Cruz de Pesina and Pascual Pesina.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Visiting, and thanking, all of my teachers.
What is your dream job? Clinical Psychologist and Tattoo Artist.
Baylor L. Pope
Lincoln High
My Top 5: International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. Seeded at State tennis all three years. Four years on Honor Roll. Scholar-athlete award. Academic All-State.
My future: University of Southern California.
Parent(s): Kevin and Christa Pope.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Tennis season, prom and graduation ceremony.
Benjamin Schmaderer
Lincoln High
My Top 5: National Merit semifinalist. Momentum Show Choir Section Leader. International Baccalaureate. Music Letterwinner. Dominican Republic Mission Team member.
My future: Knox College, English/Creative Writing Major.
Parent(s): Jason and Amy Schmaderer.
Nicholas John Scott
Lincoln High
My Top 5: Black Belt from Lincoln Karate Clinic. UNL Regents Scholar. Certified Advanced Scuba Diver. International Baccalaureate Program. Machine Learning Research at UNL.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Program, Math and Computer Science.
Parent(s): Dr. Stephen Scott and Andrea Scott.
Angel M. Strong
Lincoln High
My Top 5: 2016 Junior Miss Earth United States. Convincing my mentee to do the science fair. International Baccalaureate diploma. Accepted into my dream college. Planting the most trees at tree-a-thon 2019.
My future: Drake University, international relations & environmental policy.
Parent(s): Amber Strong.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The most notable for most 2020 seniors is prom.
What is your dream job? A diplomat & an ambassador to the United Nations.
Olivia Wynne West
Lincoln High
My Top 5: State Science Olympiad 2nd place Disease Detective. NSAA Academic All-State, Swim (2 years). State Swimming participant. So You Think You Can STEAM Scholarship Winner. NWU Harry & Reba Huge Scholarship Finalist.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Paul and Tara West.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom.
What is your dream job? OB/GYN.
James Admiraal
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: Cornhusker Boys State. Winning the Spirit Sword football game this year. Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award. Coordinating 3 Red Cross blood drives at school. Volunteering with Samaritan's Purse.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): David and Alicia Admiraal.
Alayna Bergt
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. Girls State Representative. Cross Country State Qualifier. 2x All-State Honorable Mention Soccer. Student Council, 4 years.
My future: Northwestern College, Sports Management.
Parent(s): Cory and Lynne' Bergt.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last soccer season.
Tanner Lebo
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: 2x Cross Country Individual State Qualifier. Academic All-State in Cross Country and Basketball. Student Council President. Cornhusker Boys State. 8 Semesters on High Honor Roll.
My future: Grand Canyon University, Cybersecurity.
Parent(s): Travis and Renae Lebo.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My last baseball season and last week of school.
Gretchen Stennett
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: 2019 C-1 State Volleyball Champions. Captain of 2020 Varsity Soccer. Vice President of National Honor Society. No. 2 in my class. LJS Academic All-State.
My future: Dordt University, Biomedical Engineering.
Parent(s): Greg and Lyn Stennett.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduating and celebrating with my classmates.
What is your dream job? Designing prostheses as a biomedical engineer.
Paige Trutna
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: State Volleyball Champions. UNL Regents Scholarship. Academic All-State/All-Conference for Volleyball. Mission Trips for Community Outreach Team. Girls State Delegate.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Advertising and Public Relations.
Parent(s): Derek and Steph Trutna.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Enjoying my last high school memories with friends.
Mo Benes
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Tech Ninja Award. Tri-M President. National Honor Society. One-Act State Qualifier. High school theater career.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Design and Technical Production.
Parent(s): Alan and Sharon Benes.
Ahmed Darfur
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: FBLA National Qualifier. Jack Kent Cooke Scholar Semifinalist. UNL NCMN intern. JA Stock Market Challenge, 2nd Place. Varsity Soccer Letter.
My future: Yale University, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Khamies Darfur and Khadmalla Eldaw.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Saying goodbye to my teachers.
What is your dream job? Rapper.
Caitlyn Gish
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. Academic Letter with Two Academic Pins. Student Council Vice President. National Honor Society. Cornhusker Girls State.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Journalism.
Parent(s): Eric and Emily Gish.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Traditional end of High School events.
Dalton Hellwege
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Founded Aston (local nonprofit). North Star Top Academic Award 3x. Completed high-level math courses at UNL. National Competitor in FBLA. Vice President of National Honor Society.
My future: University of North Carolina, Business.
Parent(s): Patrick and Jennifer Hellwege.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Quarter 4.
What is your dream job? Presidential Campaign Manager.
Sheldon Isom
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: State Wrestling A182 third-place medalist. Academic Letter, 4.0 for two consecutive semesters. Two Academic Pins, 4.0 for four additional semesters. 2019-20 All-City (Wrestling). Academic All-State (Football, Wrestling).
My future: Northwest Iowa Community College, Powerline tech.
Parent(s): Loren and Bonnie Isom.
Stephanie Jepson
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Earning second academic pin. Singing national anthem at UNL event. Started a business with ACN. Varsity cheerleader. Organized events for Nebraska History Museum.
My future: University of Texas Permian Basin, Aerospace Engineering.
Parent(s): Don and Nilda Jepson.
What is your dream job? to work with NASA and create new technology.
Shelby Lammers
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Top 3% of class every semester. National Honor Society secretary. Academic letter and pins. Honor Roll every semester. Above 4.0 weighted GPA.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, athletic training.
Parent(s): Brian and Ashley Lammers.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Graduation ceremony.
What is your dream job? Physical therapist.
Mikaela K. Lawrence
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. Academic All-State. Honor roll for every semester. Second Academic Pin. Lettering in three varsity sports and academics.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Parent(s): Tom and Denise Lawrence.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior tennis season, prom, senior memories.
Eric Le
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Nominated for Omaha World-Herald recognition. David Distinguished Scholar. Nebraska Achievement Scholar. Top 3% for 7 Semesters.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Science.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Creating final memories of high school w/friends.
Emma McCormick
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Nebraska Achievement Scholar. National Honor Society. Thespian President. 7 semesters of Honor Roll. Academic letter and two academic pins.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Environmental Studies.
Parent(s): Don and Nicole McCormick.
Charlie Nguyen
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: No. 4 out of 507 students. 5 on the AP Psychology Exam. Honors Program Scholarship. Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship. Nebraska Achievement Scholar.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biological Systems Engineering.
What is your dream job? Family Doctor.
Jessica Rang
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Honor Roll, 4 years. Top 3%. Academic letter. Volleyball, 4 years. Lettered in Volleyball.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Nursing.
Parent(s): Jared and Rhonda Rang.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Hanging out with my friends.
What is your dream job? Nurse.
Helena Tran
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Student Council, Dedication Award. National Honor Society. 4.0+ GPA all semesters. Acceptance to UNL Honors. Acceptance to UNL W.I.E.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Huong Pham and Huy Tran.
Jason Vo
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholar. 34 ACT. All-State Trombonist. Academic Letter. Honor Roll (4 Years).
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Truong Vo and Thu Van Le.
Anna Vu
Lincoln North Star
My Top 5: Top 3% of Class. Honor Roll. Academic All-State. National Honor Society. Academic Letter.
My future: Oregon State University, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): David and Lena Vu.
What is your dream job? Sports Medicine Physician.
Amal Al Gharib
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 5% of class. Honor Roll seven semesters. Academic Letter. CNA Certified. CPR Certified.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre Health.
Parent(s): Keada Abid and Faris Al Gharib.
Ian Broyles
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholar. Honor Roll. Skills USA State competitor. Seasoned detasseler. Accepted into UNL College of Engineering.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Robert and Emily Broyles.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom, Skills USA Competition.
What is your dream job? Mechanical Engineer for Tesla.
Luke C. Buettner
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Trap State Medalist. Eagle Scout. 7 Semester Honor Roll. FBLA Chapter President. UNL Regents Scholar.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Actuarial Science.
Parent(s): Don and Lori Buettner.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
The State Trap Competition in Doniphan.
Hailey Condreay
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Three-year varsity cheerleader. National Honor Society. Top 3% of class. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Academic letter.
My future: University of Nebraska-Omaha, psychology.
Parent(s): Mandy Kunzman.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
senior prom.
Gracie Dailey
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Honor Roll, four years. Top 5% of class. Athletic and Academic Scholarships to Mount Marty. Academic and Varsity Athletic Letters. Graduate of Junior Law Cadet Program.
My future: Mount Marty College, Criminal Justice and Human Services.
Parent(s): Jack and Lisa Dailey.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
My Senior Soccer Season.
Nhi Dao
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 5% of class. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Academic Letter. CNA Certified. CPR Certified.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Health.
Parent(s): Hanh Nguyen.
Regan Delp
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. National Honor Society secretary. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Academic letter. Student Council.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Computer science.
Parent(s): John and Sandy Delp.
Cobey Dils
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Graduating high school. 32 on ACT. Quiz Bowl team leader. Accepted into UNL. Entering high school with all needed math credits.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-law.
Parent(s): Bud and Alisha Dils.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Seeing my friends and teachers one last time.
What is your dream job? Lawyer/President.
Matthew Dohmen
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: State bowling champion. All-State Orchestra. National Honor Society Treasurer. Top 3% of class. Honor Roll.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Brian and Mary Dohmen.
Nicholas Dungan
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Eagle Scout Award. Boys State. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Varsity letters. National Honor Society.
My future: Southeast Community College, Welding Technologies.
Parent(s): Tim and Mitzi Dungan.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior prom with the boys.
What is your dream job? A job that I enjoy doing every day.
Caden Feit
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Second-place 400 freestyle relay at state in 2018. Committing to swim at University of South Dakota. National Honor Society. Honor roll, 7 semesters. State swimming medalist, 9 times.
My future: University of South Dakota, Nursing.
Parent(s): Mike and Teri Feit.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Club Swimming.
What is your dream job? Nurse.
Reece Fuchs
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Receiving Scott Scholarship to UNO. Academic All-State, 5 times. Top 3% of class. National Honor Society Vice President. Varsity letterwinner, 6 times.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Architectural Engineering.
Parent(s): Brian & Jeni Fuchs.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Playing my last baseball season.
What is your dream job? Congressman of the United States.
Jake Green
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Marching Band Drum Major for 2 seasons. National Honor Society and Tri-M Vice President. Varsity Letterwinner (baseball, tennis). Academic All-State and Top 3%. Superior ratings in Solo and Ensemble Competition.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Kreg and Tonia Green.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
LNE's Rock Show.
What is your dream job? Score writer for "The Bachelor."
Logan Marie Gronewold
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. National Honor Society. National Business Honor Society Vice President. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Rockhurst Academic and Volleyball Scholarship.
My future: Rockhurst University, BSBA Marketing and Analytics.
Parent(s): Jeff and Shannon Gronewold.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Mainly prom and the last day of school.
Te’a Heiser
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Cross Country captain. USNA summer Seminar. Over 60 hours of community service. Regents Scholarship. 33 on ACT.
My future: Dakota State University, Cyber operations.
Parent(s): Trent and Jennifer Heiser.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom.
What is your dream job? NSA cyber consultant.
Shelby Janssen
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 5% of class. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Honor Roll at The Career Academy. Received CNA certification. Academic letter.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pre-Health.
Parent(s): Stephanie and Steve Janssen.
Annie Nguyen
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Valedictorian. National Honor Society President. Seeding for State Girls Tennis. Regents Scholarship. Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Molecular & biomedical biology.
Parent(s): MyAnh Nguyen.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Last season of tennis.
What is your dream job? Pediatric Intensivist.
Madisen Outz
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. National Honor Society. Honor Roll, four years. Got a 1 at State Band two years in a row. Academic letter.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Forensic science.
Parent(s): Douglas and Christal Outz.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Going to my senior prom.
Faith Pracht
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Honored Queen of Bethel #5 Lincoln. 2nd alternate to Nationals for Speech. National Honor Society. 2 letters for Jazz and Marching Band. State officer for NE Job's Daughters.
My future: Undecided, Psychology.
Parent(s): Rita Pracht.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior skip day.
What is your dream job? Criminal Psychologist.
Caleb Pruss-Hansen
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship. Academic Letter. 32 ACT. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. AP Scholar Award.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, undeclared.
Parent(s): Casie Pruss and John Hansen.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Prom.
What is your dream job? History Teacher.
Hannah Ray
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. National Honor Society. Cross Country and Track State Medalist. University of Nebraska Regents Scholarship. Academic Letter.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biology.
Parent(s): Beth and Chad Ray.
What is your dream job? Dermatologist.
Brianna Roenne
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Susan Buffett Scholarship. Honor Roll every semester. National Honor Society. Section leader for Marching Band. Girls Varsity Tennis.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Psychiatry.
Parent(s): Michael and Angela Roenne.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Having a last day of public school.
What is your dream job? I want to work in the psychiatric field.
Vi Tran
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 3% of Class. Honor Roll, 7 semesters. National Honor Society PR Officer. Academic Letter. UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nursing.
Parent(s): Binh and Thi Tran.
Jacob Weskamp
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 5% of Class. Academic Letter. National Honor Society. Honor Roll, all 7 semesters. Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Fisheries and Wildlife.
Parent(s): Shari Magnuson and Robert Weskamp.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Missing the rest of my jazz band competitions.
Sidney L. Yant
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: 32 on ACT. Two-time Student Council Officer. National Honor Society & Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Girls Varsity Golf. Girls Varsity Tennis.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Interior Design.
Parent(s): Jerome and Teri Yant.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom.
Kirby Zinniel
Lincoln Northeast
My Top 5: Top 3% of class. National Honor Society. Academic Letter. Lincoln Rotary Club #14 Student Leadership Award. 3-year Trumpet Section Leader.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Music Education.
Parent(s): Mike and Denise Zinniel.
What is your dream job? High School Band Director.
Aliece Aylor
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. Elks Lodge High Honors in Sciences. Completing CNA training. Completing Medication Aide training. Accepted to Washington University in St. Louis.
My future: Washington University in St. Louis, Neuroscience.
Parent(s): Mark and Michelle Aylor.
What is your dream job? Orthopedic Trauma Surgery.
Aidan Chandler
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Knights of Columbus Honor Graduate. Student Body Secretary. National Honor Society Treasurer. Gold Honor Roll, 4 years. 2019 History Award.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Biochemistry.
What is your dream job? Pediatric Neurologist.
Kyle J Dolan
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: State Wrestling Qualifier. Varsity Football Letterwinner. No Demerits/Detentions. Certified member of The Boys. Undefeated in Dance Battles.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Business.
Parent(s): Terry and Nikki Dolan.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom.
What is your dream job? Cartographer.
Grace Driewer
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Notre Dame Scholars Program ($100K scholarship). 2020 Girls State Basketball Champions. 36 ACT. National Merit Scholar. 3-sport athlete (golf, basketball, and tennis).
My future: University of Notre Dame, Pre-professional studies.
Parent(s): Anne and Jim Driewer.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior tennis season.
Kaydin J. Dudek
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. Varsity Baseball Letter. National Honor Society. Pius X Outstanding Business Student 2020. ACT of 32.
My future: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, undecided.
Parent(s): Keith and Angela Dudek.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Senior Baseball Season.
David Khang Duong
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Knights of Columbus Graduate. David Distinguished Scholar. Board of Governors Scholarship. Outstanding Senior Math Student. Huge-NWU Recognition Scholarship.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Parent(s): My and Thuy Duong.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
Prom.
Du K. Duong
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Outstanding Math Student (10th, 11th, 12th). Gold Honor Roll. Platinum Achievement NASP Archery State Tournament. AP Scholar with Distinction. Third Place Team Challenge at UNO Math Competition.
My future: Vanderbilt University, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Phuong Nguyen and Chung Duong.
What is the one thing from your senior year that you’re disappointed to have missed out on?
State Archery.
What is your dream job? Dolphin Feeder.