Superintendent profile report outlines ideal candidate for LPS job

The ideal candidate to be Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent is a student-centered leader with an eye toward equity, communication and transparency.
That's according to a superintendent profile report — the district's road map to finding Steve Joel's replacement — presented to the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday.
Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the Illinois-based superintendent consulting firm heading up the search, compiled the report after meeting with 23 focus groups — including students, parents and teachers — and holding public forums and an online survey. The search firm also interviewed each of the board's seven members and central office administrators individually.
"This is big for Lincoln," board president Connie Duncan said. "They have never gone into a community and had so many groups."
In total, nearly 1,500 people — including 1,184 in an online survey — shared their thoughts, from what they see as the district's strengths and challenges, to what they hope to see in the next superintendent.
The integration of technology in the classroom emerged as one particular strength of the district, while others praised after-school programming, focus programs, strong ties to the community and teachers.
Respondents also saluted the district's strong track record on equity, diversity and inclusion often encapsulated in the motto "All means all."
"We heard this over and over in various stakeholder groups," said Heather Williams, one of three search firm associates who appeared via Zoom during Tuesday's meeting.
But stakeholders also said LPS must do more in that regard, including hiring and retaining more diverse staff, expanding professional development for teachers on equity and growing initiatives to help students in poverty and in dealing with homelessness.
Said one respondent: "The workforce is ethnically and racially representative of LPS student and family groups."
The next superintendent should also improve communication and transparency, especially at the building level, respondents added. Parents and students, for example, shared concerns about a lack of communication about resources and opportunities.
Concerns about a lack of teachers and substitutes and stress among staff were also raised.
The report ultimately outlines the characteristics the district is looking for in an ideal candidate.
Some include: a willingness to work with the community and the school board; cultural competence and experience leading complex organizations; and an effective communicator who can advocate for public education.
Students said their ideal leader is "someone who is visible and active in the community, and courageous in their leadership — especially as it relates to equity."
A majority of those who responded to the online survey said they hope the next superintendent also "foster(s) a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administrators."
Administrators surveyed online generally rated the district more positively than those in the community. Search firm associates said those gaps were wider than typically seen and attributed it to the challenges of the pandemic.
Board member Annie Mumgaard praised the depth of the report and the survey, one of the offerings of the search firm that won over the board last fall.
"I can see now it's going to be a tool that's going to be very, very helpful to us," Mumgaard said.
The school board met in closed session before Tuesday's regular meeting to hold discussions concerning the search.
Duncan said the district has fielded more than 20 applications since the position opened in November. The search firm will present a narrowed-down list of candidates to the board at its Jan. 25 meeting, but Duncan said the board will review all the applications and has final say on who makes the cut.
Finalists could be identified as early as next month.
