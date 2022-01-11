Superintendent profile report outlines ideal candidate for LPS job

Students said their ideal leader is "someone who is visible and active in the community, and courageous in their leadership — especially as it relates to equity."

A majority of those who responded to the online survey said they hope the next superintendent also "foster(s) a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administrators."

Administrators surveyed online generally rated the district more positively than those in the community. Search firm associates said those gaps were wider than typically seen and attributed it to the challenges of the pandemic.

Board member Annie Mumgaard praised the depth of the report and the survey, one of the offerings of the search firm that won over the board last fall.

"I can see now it's going to be a tool that's going to be very, very helpful to us," Mumgaard said.

The school board met in closed session before Tuesday's regular meeting to hold discussions concerning the search.