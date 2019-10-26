When it comes to public school bond issues, this is not Steve Joel’s first rodeo.
Dr. Joel is in his 10th year as Lincoln Public Schools superintendent and is amid his second LPS school bond issue in the past six years, with the last one coming in 2014.
Joel was making his annual visit Oct. 7 as guest speaker at the Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
Part of his remarks included pointing out the 115% capacity in Lincoln high schools and the need for two more high schools to alleviate the crowding issue. The bond issue, weighing in at $290 million, also focuses on the addition of an elementary school and renovation efforts at Park Middle School and Everett Elementary School.
“The addition of two new high schools is the single biggest issue of this bond issue,” said Joel, a native of Long Island, New York. “Even though these will be 1,000-student high schools, we will make sure that they have everything that a 2,000-student facility would have and need.”
In addition to the building of two smaller high schools in the bond issue, Joel said LPS officials are looking to build two additional athletic complexes. These additional field complexes would bolster the two existing complexes of Seacrest Field, near East High School, and Lincoln High School’s Beechner Field.
Prior to his superintendent position in Lincoln, Joel last experienced a school bond referendum in 2005 in the Grand Island Public Schools District during his 10-year period as superintendent at that district. That referendum was for just under $20 million. He also experienced a failed bond issue in the district in 2004.
Joel served as the Beatrice Public Schools District superintendent for eight years prior to his Grand Island stint. But, he does realize something different about his current responsibilities and the district’s response.
“There is something really special and incredibly progressive about this community (Lincoln),” said Joel, who has an undergraduate degree from Doane College, where he played football, and he completed his graduate work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. “But, it is also incredibly generous and shows how the school district cares for its students and their education.”
Joel jested about the relationship in the Lincoln community between good football and a successful referendum.
“Sometimes I think there’s a correlation between the success of a bond campaign and the success of local football,” Joel joked.
Turning back to the seriousness of the school district's challenges, Joel said that 10-20% of the bond budget needs to go back into the infrastructure facilities in the older schools. He also said he would like to keep the bond within the confines of the current bond levy.