Superintendent: Claims made about LPS workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'

Superintendent Paul Gausman said social media claims about content shared at a Lincoln Public Schools staff workshop on how to support LGBTQ students "are simply untrue."

Gausman said he met with Ryan Sallans — the transgender speaker who led the workshop at Scott Middle School on Aug. 10 — and staff in attendance in his inquiry and concluded the allegations about the presentation were unfounded.

The claims — made by a former school psychologist on social media who said she spoke to those in attendance — alleged Sallans promoted the use of puberty blockers and increased sexual activity among students.

"After my extensive conversation with Mr. Sallans and multiple LPS staff members, I determined that the claims that I have seen being circulated are simply untrue," Gausman said Tuesday. "I do believe, however, certain individuals heard and took away from the session what they wanted to take away ... as it is common for individuals to interpret conversations through the prism of their own experiences, knowledge and biases."

Sallans' presentation — entitled "Supporting All Students" — was intended to help staff who are approached by LGBTQ students, including those who indicate they are transitioning.

The session was required for LPS school counselors, nurses, therapists and others, but teachers were not involved and information was not shared with students.

Gausman rejected the notion that the training forced staff members to adopt something contrary to their beliefs.

"Rather, it helps them recognize the daily challenges a child may face, that create barriers to their learning, because it's about student achievement," he said.

Three weeks ago, Gausman said he would look into the allegations, including a quote attributed to Sallans that appeared to advocate for sex among adolescents.

"That statement was not said in that session," Gausman said Tuesday.

Most speakers at the Aug. 23 Lincoln Board of Education meeting were generally supportive of the workshop, saying equipping staff members with information on how to support LGBTQ students was integral to the district's mission of serving all students.

One speaker at Tuesday's meeting, however, said to claim people misheard Sallans' statements was "insulting to staff members."

Gausman said Sallans is a nationally renowned speaker who has been invited by health care facilities, military bases and other groups to conduct professional learning sessions.

Last June, Sallans spoke at the Nebraska Schools Mental Health Conference in Omaha.

He was then subsequently tabbed for the August seminar by LPS staff who "are highly qualified professionals with the best interests of all students (at heart)," Gausman said.

"This learning session was thoughtfully curated to help our staff support the mission, 'All means All,' and all students who walk through our doors," he said.

Gausman's statement Tuesday during his update to the ed board appeared to close the book on one of the first controversies the new superintendent has had to wade through while at the helm of LPS.

Board President Don Mayhew backed up Gausman's statement, saying he and staff had met with Sallans and saw the presentation at a luncheon before the Scott Middle School workshop.

"I can verify that when Mr. Sallans went through his presentation, none of the things that we've heard on social media were reflected in the presentation that I saw," Mayhew said Tuesday.

LPS offers more than 3,500 hours of professional development for staff on a variety of topics, and often administrators find outside speakers to give presentations. The board does not approve speakers at those workshops, Mayhew said.