About 750 students will graduate Aug. 17 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln's summer commencement ceremony.
The university will award both undergraduate and graduate degrees in a 9 a.m. ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Chancellor Ronnie Green will preside over the ceremony and Susan Fritz, who will become interim president of the University of Nebraska on Aug. 15, will deliver the commencement address. Fritz has served as the university system’s executive vice president and provost and dean of the Graduate College since 2012, and as associate vice president for Academic Affairs since 2011.
The ceremony will be streamed at http://commencement.unl.edu and broadcast live on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.