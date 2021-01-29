Studying on a snow day, no spelling bee, and other school updates

Can you spell C-A-S-U-A-L-T-Y?
Turns out, the 34th annual Lincoln Public Schools spelling bee is the latest one of the pandemic.
LPS officials say they plan to be back at it next year, but the challenges of hosting the event for middle school students this year, given the safety protocols required by the district and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department seemed too difficult.
Winners of the LPS spelling bee go on to compete in the Omaha World-Herald’s Midwest Spelling Bee, and the winners of that event compete in the national one, both of which appear to still to be on.
Among the challenges, according to English curriculum specialist Mindy Murphy: LPS’ safety protocols prohibit large gatherings, and social distancing requirements presented challenges, as did mask-wearing, which got in the way of rules requiring competitors being able to see judges say the word and vice versa.
Making a virtual competition cheat-proof also presented challenges.
While sports such as wrestling are allowed, competitors from just a few schools compete, compared to an event such as a spelling bee, which draws students from across the district, Murphy said.
And just to add to the COVID-19 joy: Elementary school students won’t be able to exchange paper cards, food, trinkets or gifts for Valentine’s Day. Harrumph.
Going remote
Lincoln Lutheran, which quickly pivoted to remote learning last March when schools closed, was the only school in Lincoln to turn two of the recent snow days into remote learning days.
Principal Matt Heibel said his administrative team decided if there were multiple snow days the school would shift to remote learning. When forecasters began predicting the latest snowmageddon, school officials told teachers to prepare to teach from home.
And so, after students enjoyed a traditional snow day Monday, they were back at it on Zoom the next day.
Relief money
Lincoln Public Schools’ slice of the $243.1 million coming to Nebraska from the second coronavirus federal relief package is $27.4 million.
Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, said officials are still figuring out how to spend the money, but will focus on student needs. They’ve already earmarked up to $3 million for a dedicated remote learning program next year.
The district's $6.2 million share from the first federal relief package was or will be spent on paying for remote learning last March, hot spots, paid leave for staff, full-time subs, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
One of Lincoln Board of Education member Bob Rauner’s goals is to get rapid testing up and running for LPS. Rauner, a longtime family physician, said he hopes to find a funding source, but failing that, district officials could consider using relief money.
Remote learning
The latest survey of parents of remote learners conducted by LPS in December showed that overall, they’re so done with this pandemic.
To be more specific, three-quarters of respondents thought teachers were doing a good job — being flexible, trying to make remote learning work — but nearly half reported connectivity problems and 60% or more said their kids struggled to stay focused and felt disconnected from their peers.
Interestingly, 77% felt their students spent a reasonable amount of time on Zoom.
A higher percentage of parents in schools with high poverty levels reported technology and Zoom issues.
In September, 71% of all respondents said their student’s remote learning was going well. That was down to 64% in December. Parents of elementary school students felt better about remote learning (from 77% to 81%), but fewer parents in the older grade levels felt so optimistic.
About 19% of remote learner parents responded to the survey.
Education in an upside-down year: Rough times for seniors
Listening to high school seniors describe how they felt about missing the milestones of their senior year made the early impact of the pandemic very real.
Education in an upside-down year: Stepping away from school
Southeast Principal Brent Toalson’s heartbreaking -- but ultimately hopeful -- decision to retire rather than put his son at risk illustrated the hard decisions many educators faced.
Education in an upside-down year: Learning at home
When schools closed last spring, parents faced the herculean task of working from home, watching their young children and supervising remote learning.
Education in an upside-down year: Shortage of substitutes
As the pandemic wore on, teachers had to juggle new technology, in-person and remote learners -- a job that kept getting harder as a substitute shortage put more stress on teachers and threatened the ability of schools to stay open.
Education in an upside-down year: An outbreak
A fascinating look at a COVID-19 outbreak in an early childhood program that put teachers on edge and illustrated the challenges of tracking the virus.
