Studying on a snow day, no spelling bee, and other school updates

Can you spell C-A-S-U-A-L-T-Y?

Turns out, the 34th annual Lincoln Public Schools spelling bee is the latest one of the pandemic.

LPS officials say they plan to be back at it next year, but the challenges of hosting the event for middle school students this year, given the safety protocols required by the district and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department seemed too difficult.

Winners of the LPS spelling bee go on to compete in the Omaha World-Herald’s Midwest Spelling Bee, and the winners of that event compete in the national one, both of which appear to still to be on.

Among the challenges, according to English curriculum specialist Mindy Murphy: LPS’ safety protocols prohibit large gatherings, and social distancing requirements presented challenges, as did mask-wearing, which got in the way of rules requiring competitors being able to see judges say the word and vice versa.

Making a virtual competition cheat-proof also presented challenges.

While sports such as wrestling are allowed, competitors from just a few schools compete, compared to an event such as a spelling bee, which draws students from across the district, Murphy said.