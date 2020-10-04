Study shows LPS elementary school students spend less time in school than other districts

Lincoln Public Schools elementary school students spend less time in school than their peers in several other Nebraska districts — minutes that add up to three to four fewer weeks of school in some cases.

That was one of the findings of a district committee that did a four-month study and — among other things — recommended LPS elementary schools lengthen their days by 37 minutes.

That’s not as easy as it sounds: Such a change would require negotiating with the teacher’s union to change the contract, school board approval, and paying for it in the face of the tightest budget in recent years — not to mention trying to leverage such a change in the middle of a pandemic.

“Now, in a pandemic, probably isn’t the time to make formal recommendations to lengthen the school day,” said Cindy Schwaninger, one of the directors of elementary education who helped lead the study. “We need to get through the pandemic and allow teachers to get through the school day with what they’ve got right now.”

Teachers, overwhelmed by teaching to both remote and in-person students, have implored district officials to give them more planning time, but adding to the school day would not necessarily provide that and would create even more work to figure out how to rearrange the day for additional instruction.