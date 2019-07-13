"So You Think You Can STEAM" is a scholarship competition at Lincoln Children’s Museum that focuses on a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art or math) based project for students in grades 4-12. The 2019 competition has concluded and five projects were funded.
In addition, $2,000 was distributed for these students to continue their studies and research. Each student will now be matched with a community member to enhance their understanding of their field of interest. The competition is funded by Lincoln Electric System, LI-Cor and NE Biosciences.
"Participating in the 'So You Think You Can STEAM' event provided the students another opportunity to hone their presentation skills by sharing the results of their year-long research with the judges," said Tara West, mother of one of the winners and former Lincoln Children’s Museum board member. "The scholarships will allow the kids to enhance and further explore their areas of interest. At this phase in their schooling, the topic-specific mentorships will be invaluable connections for these students to make."
Tiffany Mousel, Lincoln Electric System specialist for community outreach, added: “The Lincoln Children’s Museum's 'So You Think You Can STEAM' event is an extraordinary way for industry partners, like us, to inspire students to consider careers in STEAM early. The opportunity to provide a scholarship to these bright young minds is like no other in Lincoln. We’re thrilled to be part of this event as an industry partner."
Students presented in a science fair model at Lincoln Children’s Museum in June in front of a panel of judges, who included Mousel from LES and Nate Lowry, director of technology for Silverhawk Aviation.
The award winners and their projects are:
Saahil Niazi and Ryan Strom, Electromagnetic Model Train;
Ryan Strom, Full Circle Styrofoam Recycling;
Mrudhulaa Valliappan, Simple Electric Motor;
Tony Ward, Rat Time Budget Comparison; and
Olivia West, CRISPR Cas9 Genome Editing on Non-Pathogenic E. Coli.