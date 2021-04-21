Students renew call for NU to divest from fossil fuels

“It’s so necessary for us as students to work together to see this goal come to fruition,” said Miller, a senior from Crete.

Her successor, Batool Ibrahim, a junior political science and global studies major who will soon join the Board of Regents as the student representing UNL, urged students to consider how action and inaction can impact the communities in which they live.

“While the (environmental, social and governance) policy was a win, it is not enough,” said Ibrahim, who called divestment a "human rights issue."

“Our university has a moral obligation to divest, and doing so will show the stance of our leadership in the Big Ten, and to our state and our city," she said.

Divest NU, which formed in January 2020 to push university leaders on the issue of divestment, also used the Wednesday rally to regroup behind a new list of demands, according to organizer Brittni McGuire.

"We've made progress, so the demands have moved forward and changed," she said.

Those demands include:

* A public commitment to fully divest Fund N of fossil fuels by the August meeting of the NU Board of Regents.