Daylen Gore, son of Christina Richardson, is a seventh-grader at Pound Middle School. Daylen was nominated for being kind and helpful to peers, and motivated to learn. “He’s a great kid who participates a lot in class and always does the right thing,” school officials wrote. “He’s a model student, always has a smile and gives 100% every day.” Daylen is an Honor Roll student who enjoyed participating in Saturday science classes at UNL last year. He also serves in Pound Pals. In sports, he’s a cross country runner who plans to compete in track and field in the spring. He also enjoyed participating in archery last year and looks forward to doing it again this year.
Julius Meduna, son of Chelsea and Joseph Meduna, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph School. School officials said: “Julius is a natural leader. He is kind, a hard worker and follows the rules. Julius works well with others.” An Honor Roll student, Julius serves on the Student Council. He is in St. Joseph’s Mission Club and Math Counts team. He plays tenor saxophone in the band and sings in the Pius X boys’ choir. He runs cross country and plays Villarreal club soccer and Knights basketball. He is a Senior Patrol leader in Boy Scouts. He was nominated for Boy Scouts National Youth Leadership training and also for the National Young Leaders Conference.