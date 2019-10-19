Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Lucas Klein, son of Alisha and Tim Klein, is an eighth-grader at St. John the Apostle School. “Lucas is a kind, caring, responsible young man,” school officials wrote. “He is considerate and thoughtful to staff and other students. He is intelligent, goal-oriented and uses his time well.” Lucas has played in band for four years. He participates in basketball, track, cross country, tennis and archery, and he has been a USATF national competitor in discus, javelin and pentathlon. He achieved the Boy Scout Order of the Arrow and Life Rank, and is the Troop 78 senior patrol leader. He volunteers for the Knights of Columbus fireworks stand and St. John’s garage sale.
Cassie Schlautman, daughter of Suzie and Dale Schlautman, is an eighth-grader at North American Martyrs. Cassie was on the Silver Honor Roll all four semesters and is president of her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She won first place and Best of Show in the Science Fair. In athletics, she participates in volleyball and cross country. She played the role of Veruca Salt in her school’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” production and is a member of the Youth and Honor choirs. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, ran in a charity race, babysits at church events and helps clean the church. She enjoys hiking, camping and time with friends.