Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Brynley Cooper, daughter of April and CJ Cooper, is an eighth-grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. A multi-year Academic High Honor Roll student, “Brynley works patiently with other students who need her help in group settings,” school officials wrote. “Her compassion and patience for others sets a positive example for those around her.” Brynley is active in Homer’s Heroes, i2Choir, Penguin Project at Lincoln Community Playhouse, Student Council, Student Ambassador and leadership programs. She has been a dancer for 11 years and played soccer six years. She danced for The Nutcracker Ballet, Whispers-The Paper Ballet and other productions.
Lina Dvorak, daughter of Karrie and Bruce Dvorak, is a seventh-grader at Irving Middle School. Lina was recently crowned Nebraska Czechs of Lincoln Princess for 2019-20 to share Czech heritage over the next year. Other honors include having her art showcased last May in the LPS District Art Show and receiving the Irving Brick Award last year. She is a Piccoli Dance Theater Youth America Grand Prix competitive dance team member. She has been an Irving community outreach volunteer since 2018. She has been a clean-up volunteer for the Stratford Avenue Block Party and also for Camp Chippewa, Kansas after last summer’s flood.
You have free articles remaining.
Charlie Korensky, son of Patricia and Todd Korensky, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral School. Charlie was nominated for his increased leadership to the school and dedication to his school work. In addition, “Charlie has done a great job reaching out and welcoming new students to Cathedral School,” school officials wrote. He is an Honor Roll student who is also active in civic and volunteer activities such as Dignity Ambassadors and helping to serve meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. He is an altar server every Friday morning and every other weekend, and a Soldier of St. Sebastian. He enjoys drawing, playing video games and watching soccer games.
Owen Minchow, son of Laura and Todd Minchow, is an eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Owen was nominated for being helpful in the classroom. “He often notices when something needs to be done (and does it without being asked) before the teacher does,” school officials wrote. “Owen is kind to all students and is a great leader for his peers.” His school activities include serving on the student council, playing drums in the band, and Chess Club. He plays basketball and runs track for his school. He also plays Junior Saltdogs baseball in the summer. He is an altar server and sings in the church choir, and is a Mass reader at school.