Scout Brannen, daughter of Erica and Shaun Brannen, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student and National Honor Society member who sings in the honor choir, Scout has also reached the American Heritage Girls troop’s Pioneer level. She was nominated for her service to the school and participation in school activities. Scout plays on the Cathedral volleyball team. She enjoys attending theater camps and was chosen for a part in her school’s play, “The Good, The Bad and The Fuzzy.” She is a member of Cathedral Dignity Ambassadors and volunteers at Matt Talbot. She also participates in many religious activities.
Emilia Montoya-Morales, daughter of Bertha Morales Martinez and Jorge Montoya, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. School officials nominated her for having integrity and honesty, high academics, a great work ethic and a willingness to volunteer. Emilia has won an Inspire award from the Foundation for LPS, several art contest awards, and Footsteps of Mary, Footsteps of St. Dominic and Child of the Blessed Sacrament awards. She enjoys playing soccer and baseball, and she participated in the Link-N-Leaders program with Husker student-athletes at Hawks Championship Center. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.
Gabby Seeman, daughter of Karrie and Brad Seeman, is an eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. “Gabby has overcome speech and language challenges, and is the epitome of what working hard can do to make a student overcome all challenges,” school officials wrote. “Gabby has faced every challenge that has come her way head on and overcome every obstacle.” An honor roll student who sings in the junior high choir and honor choir, Gabby enjoys performing in musicals with S.T.A.G.E. She also plays volleyball for St. Teresa Catholic School and is involved in archery. Her religious activities include Bible study and serving as a Mass reader.
Maizie Stricker, daughter of Jane and Matt Stricker, is a seventh-grader at Irving Middle School. School officials nominated her for being “responsible, nice, kind, friendly and working well with others.” Maizie is a Student Council member who serves on her school’s Green Team, volunteers to visit nursing home residents and is a dancing buddy in the Dancing Beyond Limits program. In the Cornhusker State Games last summer, she earned three first-place and two second-place awards. She also placed 11th in the 50 backstroke and third in the 400 freestyle relay at the state swimming and diving meet, and 22nd at the state cross country meet.