Brooklan Doering, daughter of Jacquelan and Shawn Doering, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph’s School. An honor roll student who serves on the Student Council, “Brooklan is a wonderful asset to our school,” school officials wrote. “She leads by example both in the classroom and in unstructured times of the day. Brooklan is inclusive and kind to everyone. She is motivated to do well and strives for success.” Brooklan is involved in Pro Life Club activities and March for Life, and volunteers to serve food at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and at funerals through the Altar Society. She is active in volleyball, soccer, basketball and track.
Jack Talley, son of Katee and Chris Talley, is a seventh-grader at Irving Middle School. He was nominated for being “responsible and nice, friendly to others, respectful and working well with others.” Jack was a member of Destination Imagination, a STEAM-based team that qualified for global competition in Tennessee. He also qualified for state competition in First Lego League Robotics for three consecutive years. He plays the cello in the Middle School Orchestra. Jack is active in cross country and archery at Irving and plays Junior Saltdogs baseball and YMCA Spirit soccer. He volunteers for Zoo Crew and the People’s City Mission.