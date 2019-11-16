Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Randi Furasek, daughter of Anne Marie and Todd Furasek, is an eighth-grader at St. John’s School. An honor roll student the past two years, Randi is “polite and pleasant in class, and her smile can light up the room,” school officials wrote. She has played volleyball for the YMCA and St. John’s since first grade, and for Volleyball Club Nebraska (VCN) the past two years. She volunteers to help with St. John’s fish fry during Lent and is a Salvation Army bell ringer with her family. Randi and her family received the Family of the Year award from Knights of Columbus for their involvement. She attends daily Mass and is active in many parish activities.
Graham Stephens, son of Dawn and Marshall Stephens, is an eighth-grader at North American Martyrs School. He was nominated for being “a positive leader who makes good choices” and “always willing to help.” Graham attends a weekly robotics class and participates in school musicals, building sets and setting up props. He has participated in his school’s cross country and golf teams. He enjoys track and field events, especially running in relay races with teammates. This year in archery, he placed third in the state. Graham’s religious activities include serving at Mass on school days and Sundays. He enjoys reading, drawing and playing video games.