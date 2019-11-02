Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Raegan Gall, daughter of Jenny and Dave Gall, is a seventh-grader at St. Michael School. An honor roll student who serves on the Student Council, Raegan is a model of kindness at St. Michael. “Whether it’s her kindergarten buddy or a fellow classmate, she always is willing to help or make sure everyone is included,” school officials wrote. In addition to Kindergarten Buddies, Raegan’s volunteer efforts include babysitting, the Parish Festival and Huskers Helping the Homeless. At St. Michael, she runs cross country and plays volleyball. She also plays competitive softball and basketball. She serves as a hospitality minister at Sunday Mass.
Catalina Guevara Izaguirie, daughter of Marisela and Jose Guevara, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Catalina was nominated for consistently being on the honor roll, having a great work ethic and being responsible, helpful and an excellent peer leader. She won first and second place in her school’s science fair. In athletics, Catalina played volleyball for North American Martyrs last year in seventh grade. Outside the classroom, she volunteers for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, assists in fundraisers and has helped with graduation ceremonies. She attends Mass every Sunday and has cantored, read and greeted at Mass.
Ava Jarrett, daughter of Marie and Jeff Jarrett, is an eighth-grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Ava was nominated for volunteering to help, having a good attitude, giving extra effort in academics, being a diligent worker and caring about others. “Ava enjoys pushing herself to do the best she can,” school officials wrote. She was on the honor roll all four quarters of seventh grade and placed second overall at her school’s science fair. Ava enjoys dancing and has won multiple first and second place awards at dance regionals. She has won scholarships to dance workshops and conventions. Ava also enjoys drawing, reading and astronomy.
Kate Majors, daughter of Kari and Mark Majors, is an eighth-grader at Scott Middle School. Kate was nominated for having a heart of gold, being kind and welcoming to all, and excelling academically. She has attended Launch Leadership and enjoys raising funds for charities such as homeless shelters and the Capital Humane Society (CHS). She donates a portion of her birthday money each year to CHS in lieu of gifts. She has volunteered as a Vacation Bible School assistant for many years. She received the 2016 Husker Student Athlete Award for excellence in academics and athletics. She is a Capital Soccer Association Gold team captain for 2019-20.