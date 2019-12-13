STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 14-20, 2019)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Reaghan Christensen, daughter of Rebecca and Scott Christensen, is a seventh-grader at St. John School. An honor roll student, Reaghan is a talented singer and artist, school officials said. She won the school yearbook cover contest, was runner-up in the drug and alcohol poster contest and was a top-10 finalist in the water poster contest. She also plays softball and runs cross country. Reaghan attends daily Mass and is active in the Catholic Girls Club and St. John’s Youth Choir. In the community, she has helped with the Meals on Wheels program and often helps teachers after school. She has also volunteered with the school play and the set design.