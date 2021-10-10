Students of color hope diversity factors into search for next Lincoln superintendent

More than 93% of certified staff at LPS are white, compared with only 64% of the student body.

At September's legislative hearing on LR157, Thomas Christie, education chair for the Lincoln NAACP and former LPS diversity administrator, said Lincoln's student body has become more diverse at a faster rate than the district's teachers and school leaders.

The population of students of color in Lincoln has increased by 30% in recent years, Christie said, but among teachers and administrators, that figure is only about 6%.

Christie and the NAACP declined to comment on the superintendent search.

LPS is looking to increase the percentage of nonwhite certified staff — which stands at 6.5% — to 8.1% by 2024, while also increasing graduation rates among nonwhite students who have historically lagged behind their white peers.

"It's an epidemic of academic failure," said Kevin Abourezk, a local Native journalist.

He said the district has made some strides under Joel to address these gaps and to listen to marginalized voices, like those of Native students who form about 1% of the district's population. Abourezk pointed to some improvement in test scores and the four-year graduation rate for Native students.