Students lost ground during the pandemic: LPS plans to deal with that

“One of the things that’s been true of 2020 is that it has shined a light on places where we need to make advancements,” she said. “That area is one of them.”

And she’s spent much of her time this school year trying to connect with remote students, and helping students regain a connection with school next year will be vital, she said. Some students, whose relationship with school already was tenuous, are now isolated.

Applebee said her staff has done the same — and with students who struggle with remote learning because they’ve had to take jobs to support their families especially hard-hit by the pandemic, or to watch younger siblings.

“That loss of engagement could have a huge impact on seniors,” she said.

One of the ways the district hopes to address that is to add money so schools can have a staff member focused on working with students whose attendance is spotty.

They also would add staff to help under-represented students enroll in and succeed in advanced placement courses.

In high school, they want to expand a program called AVID, piloted at Northeast, to the three middle schools that feed into Northeast (Dawes, Culler and Mickle), and add it at Lincoln High.