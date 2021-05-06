Students in LPS' remote school will use district's two-in-one Chromebooks; deadline to enroll in program extended

Those enrolled in Lincoln Public Schools' virtual school will be equipped with more versatile laptops, which some of the district's students already use, when it opens this fall.

Last month, the Lincoln Board of Education approved the purchase of more than 600 Chromebooks that can function as both a traditional laptop and a tablet for the remote school.

The district is using federal relief dollars to buy the laptops and chargers for students, as well as additional monitors for the remote school's teachers, which in total adds up to just over $247,000.

The laptops, which have a touchscreen, can fold into a tablet and feature rear- and front-facing cameras. That's an upgrade from the "clamshell" type that can't fold and only feature one camera, said Kirk Langer, LPS's chief technology officer.

While both models share similar processors, the two-in-one laptops will help students in the remote program, especially younger pupils, navigate digital learning, Langer said.

"One of the things that we're exploring is ways that remote learners might want to show their work," Langer said. That could include written work that they take pictures of.