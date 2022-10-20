Students' dreams take flight at Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event

Pender High School senior Emma Krusemark, left, and West Point-Beemer High senior Grace Meiergerd inspect the boom operator spot of a KC-135R Stratotanker during an open hangar recruitment event, Wednesday at the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Technical Sgt. Tyler Krunhofman of the 155th Air Refueling Wing speaks to high school students on maintaining aircraft parts during an open hangar recruitment event, Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN,, Journal Star
Grand Island High senior Sara Lopez touches buttons of a KC-135R Stratotanker during an open hangar recruitment event Wednesday at the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast freshman Richard Saw does a fitness challenge next to the 155th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen during an open hangar recruitment event Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A KC-135R Stratotanker is seen at an open hangar recruitment event Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN,, Journal Star
A KC-135R Stratotanker is displayed at an open hangar recruitment event Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Grand Island High junior Shauni Fuentes holds the yoke of a KC-135R Stratotanker during an open hangar recruitment event Wednesday.
The Nebraska Air National Guard Base in Lincoln is like a small city.
In addition to pilots and maintenance technicians enlisted in the 155th Air Refueling Wing, the base has its own fire department, police force and broadcast studio, as well as civil engineers, sanitation workers and other employees.
“You name it, we do it,” said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, which has about 860 enlisted members.
That means there's something for everybody, as more than 150 high school and college students learned during a open hangar recruiting fair at the base on Wednesday.
More than 40 high schools from across the state sent students to Lincoln to learn about the dozens of jobs the Nebraska Air National Guard has to offer.
"It's the first time that we've essentially opened the base all at once," he said. "We do recruiting trips all the time for students, but typically it's a one-on-one or maybe two or three students at time that'll visit."
The base, however, saw how effective a similar recruiting event in Sioux City, Iowa, in April was and decided to bring it down to Lincoln, said Master Sgt. Kyle Eddy, who organized the fair.
Students who were interested in enlisting could contact recruiters at the event to set up an appointment.
"Just on kind of a scale from recruiting, it should be significant," Eddy said. “They’ll be able to just look at the jobs, see if there’s anything that interests them, and then they’re also going to get exposure to the big picture, what the Nebraska Air National Guard is.”
Booths were set up in a hanger as well as outside on the base’s flight line, where a KC-135 Stratotanker that students could tour was parked.
They could also get a taste of other equipment, including a remote-controlled robot used by the base’s explosive ordnance disposal team and night vision gear that Lincoln Northeast freshman Richard Saw and his friends particularly enjoyed.
“I like the way I can interact with different stands,” said Saw, who attends Northeast’s junior ROTC program and is planning to enlist in the National Guard, following in the shoes of an uncle who is in the military.
Over the past few months, the Air National Guard visited practically every high school in Lancaster and Cass counties and other schools across the state to promote the event. Interested students could register directly with the Guard or through their guidance counselor.
Fremont High School brought 22 students to the fair as part of the school’s Jobs for American Graduates program, which helps students with post-secondary planning.
“It’s wonderful,” said Mollie Brown, career and technical education associate at Fremont. “It gets these students that opportunity to see not just one part of the Air National Guard, but all of the aspects.”
While the military and Air National Guard have faced staffing and recruiting challenges nationwide, Nebraska has fared well, according to Williams.
But not everyone is aware that Lincoln operates its own base. Williams, a Bellevue native, didn’t find out about the Guard until he was a senior in college.
Over the years, he’s seen firsthand the impact enlisting in the Air National Guard has had on people fresh out of high school who might not necessarily have post-secondary plans yet.
“It’s a great place to learn how to structure your life and to set goals for yourself,” he said.
Grace Schulz wasn’t sure college was the right choice for her after high school.
Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.
Pender High School senior Emma Krusemark, left, and West Point-Beemer High senior Grace Meiergerd inspect the boom operator spot of a KC-135R Stratotanker during an open hangar recruitment event, Wednesday at the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln.