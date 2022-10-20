Students' dreams take flight at Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event

The Nebraska Air National Guard Base in Lincoln is like a small city.

In addition to pilots and maintenance technicians enlisted in the 155th Air Refueling Wing, the base has its own fire department, police force and broadcast studio, as well as civil engineers, sanitation workers and other employees.

“You name it, we do it,” said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, which has about 860 enlisted members.

That means there's something for everybody, as more than 150 high school and college students learned during a open hangar recruiting fair at the base on Wednesday.

More than 40 high schools from across the state sent students to Lincoln to learn about the dozens of jobs the Nebraska Air National Guard has to offer.

Local colleges and universities and civilian employers were also on hand for the event, which is a new concept for the guard, Williams said.

"It's the first time that we've essentially opened the base all at once," he said. "We do recruiting trips all the time for students, but typically it's a one-on-one or maybe two or three students at time that'll visit."

The base, however, saw how effective a similar recruiting event in Sioux City, Iowa, in April was and decided to bring it down to Lincoln, said Master Sgt. Kyle Eddy, who organized the fair.

Students who were interested in enlisting could contact recruiters at the event to set up an appointment.

"Just on kind of a scale from recruiting, it should be significant," Eddy said. “They’ll be able to just look at the jobs, see if there’s anything that interests them, and then they’re also going to get exposure to the big picture, what the Nebraska Air National Guard is.”

Booths were set up in a hanger as well as outside on the base’s flight line, where a KC-135 Stratotanker that students could tour was parked.

They could also get a taste of other equipment, including a remote-controlled robot used by the base’s explosive ordnance disposal team and night vision gear that Lincoln Northeast freshman Richard Saw and his friends particularly enjoyed.

“I like the way I can interact with different stands,” said Saw, who attends Northeast’s junior ROTC program and is planning to enlist in the National Guard, following in the shoes of an uncle who is in the military.

Over the past few months, the Air National Guard visited practically every high school in Lancaster and Cass counties and other schools across the state to promote the event. Interested students could register directly with the Guard or through their guidance counselor.

Fremont High School brought 22 students to the fair as part of the school’s Jobs for American Graduates program, which helps students with post-secondary planning.

“It’s wonderful,” said Mollie Brown, career and technical education associate at Fremont. “It gets these students that opportunity to see not just one part of the Air National Guard, but all of the aspects.”

While the military and Air National Guard have faced staffing and recruiting challenges nationwide, Nebraska has fared well, according to Williams.

But not everyone is aware that Lincoln operates its own base. Williams, a Bellevue native, didn’t find out about the Guard until he was a senior in college.

Over the years, he’s seen firsthand the impact enlisting in the Air National Guard has had on people fresh out of high school who might not necessarily have post-secondary plans yet.

“It’s a great place to learn how to structure your life and to set goals for yourself,” he said.

Grace Schulz wasn’t sure college was the right choice for her after high school.

So the Bishop Neumann High School senior thought about enlisting in the Air National Guard. She knows people she looks up to who are enlisted and enjoyed the experience.

Plus it has “pretty cool” careers that Schulz is interested in exploring, including law enforcement or boom operator — the person who controls the gear that refuels planes midair.

“There’s just so many different options,” she said. “Just like, everyone I’ve talked to truly loves it.”