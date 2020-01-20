Students carry on Lincoln civil rights leader's legacy 25 years and counting

The students on the stage Monday morning didn’t know Leola Bullock, but they knew what the local civil rights leader stood for and did their part to keep her legacy alive.
“Our lane is Dr. Bullock’s lane,” said Malik Fleming, a Lincoln High School junior. “The same lane in which she walked for equity, justice and freedom so I could be here in front of you today. Our walk includes standing up and speaking out, which our planning committee has been doing for 25 years, and I’m telling you now we’ll do it for 25 more.”
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March — celebrating its 25th year with a monthslong “Walk Together” campaign — packed a room at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union.
The rally organizers collected shoes from community members, along with stories of their journeys or ‘walks,’ and held speaking events featuring some of those community members. Monday, they showcased the shoes at the union. They'll display them at various locations and auction them March 19. Proceeds will go to support future rallies.
Bullock was the impetus that started the annual rally a quarter-century ago, because she believed young people were vital to the civil rights movement and should be the ones celebrating MLK Day.
“Dr. Bullock wanted youth to take the reins of the movement and step into the light as leaders,” said Azcia Fleming, a senior in Lincoln High’s International Baccalaureate program.
“I walk urging the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska to take this time today and every day to share your walk. More importantly, be willing to listen and honor the walks of others. My challenge to you: Don’t let this be the only day that we take steps together as a community."
Bullock died in 2010, but the rally continued, bringing together students from schools across Lincoln and in nearby towns.
For years, the rally has packed the Warner Chamber at the state Capitol, and, because they anticipated bigger crowds, organizers moved the event to the UNL student union, where they’ve always held pre-rally activities. This year, instead of walking to the Capitol for the rally, they marched there when it was over.
The rally included many of the performers who have become a trademark of the event, including the Belmont TRACKS group, fifth graders from the north Lincoln elementary school who heralded leaders of social justice and change, from Harriet Tubman and Muhammad Ali to local leaders such as retired police officer Al Maxey and longtime educator Marilyn Moore.
For the first time, a chorus from Nelson Mandela Elementary School in Omaha performed.
For the last nine years, Fleming has helped plan the march. Monday, she stood on the stage for the last time.
She pointed out the work that still needs to be done to make education equitable for all students, to ensure that everyone in Lincoln feels welcome, that police serve and protect all and that King’s words — that people be judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character — one day become a reality.
She ended with the same words she said as a fourth grader, the first time she stood before a crowd at the youth rally.
“You will know you are a dreamer, like me, Azcia Fleming, when you can complete this sentence: I have a dream, and this is what I believe.”
