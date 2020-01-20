Students carry on Lincoln civil rights leader's legacy 25 years and counting

“I walk urging the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska to take this time today and every day to share your walk. More importantly, be willing to listen and honor the walks of others. My challenge to you: Don’t let this be the only day that we take steps together as a community."

Bullock died in 2010, but the rally continued, bringing together students from schools across Lincoln and in nearby towns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, the rally has packed the Warner Chamber at the state Capitol, and, because they anticipated bigger crowds, organizers moved the event to the UNL student union, where they’ve always held pre-rally activities. This year, instead of walking to the Capitol for the rally, they marched there when it was over.

The rally included many of the performers who have become a trademark of the event, including the Belmont TRACKS group, fifth graders from the north Lincoln elementary school who heralded leaders of social justice and change, from Harriet Tubman and Muhammad Ali to local leaders such as retired police officer Al Maxey and longtime educator Marilyn Moore.

For the first time, a chorus from Nelson Mandela Elementary School in Omaha performed.

For the last nine years, Fleming has helped plan the march. Monday, she stood on the stage for the last time.